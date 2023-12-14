How to catch Lugia in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Beast of the sea? More like guardian of the sand.

If you expect it to be easy to catch Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, you need to think again. With a randomized element and timesink cost, you won’t be finding Lugia unless you are lucky or ready to grind.

Lugia, like several other Legendary encounters, requires you to complete Blueberry Quests (BBQs) to unlock a special item before you run around solving a riddle about where it likes to swim.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Lugia location and unlock requirements

After you finish the DLC’s story, you can talk to a special NPC named Snacksworth at the entrance to Blueberry Academy’s Terarium. As you complete BBQ quests, he will give you special Pokémon Treats and clues about where to encounter the Legendary Pokémon tied to them.

Lugia really picked the smallest beach imaginable. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Lugia’s clue is extremely vague, as Snacksworth only mentions standing on a Paldean beach and looking out at the setting sun—which can be one of several beaches in the region. Thankfully, it is easy to spot where Lugia is if you know where to look, which, in this case, will take you to the smallest little speck of land in Paldea’s northeasternmost corner.

Head out to that speck in the ocean, and as you approach the dark edge of the map, you’ll see Lugia casually swimming in the ocean, awaiting a battle with you. Once you catch Lugia, you can head back to Snacksworth for your next treat and clue—as long as you have completed enough BBQs.