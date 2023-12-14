How to catch Moltres in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

There are dozens of returning Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, and a good portion are just there for the snacks. For example, Moltres really wants a treat, and you can catch it if you unlock one.

Every Legendary has conditions to be met before you can encounter it in the wild in The Indigo Disk, but the process is simple once you get the hang of it and go on the hunt.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Moltres location and unlock requirements

Here’s Moltres. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After you finish the main story of The Indigo Disk, a special NPC named Snacksworth will appear at the entrance of Blueberry Academy. He will offer you special Pokémon Treats and details about Legendary Pokémon appearing in Paldea if you have completed enough Blueberry Quests (BBQ) in exchange.

Go to this location on the map. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Obtaining the Moltres Treat will require completing 20 BBQs to unlock. After the exchange, you can put the item in your Key Items pocket and follow Snacksworth’s hints back to the main Paldea map to begin your hunt. He notes that he was “rock climbing in western Paldea” when he spotted Moltres last, so pack your bags and head to the Asado Desert.

Once you get to the desert, Moltres will already be spawned atop the centermost rock formation in the area. All you need to do is climb the rocks with your ride Pokémon and interact with Moltres to trigger a battle and catch it—but make sure to save before you do so you can restart your game if something goes wrong.