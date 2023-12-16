How to get a free Shiny Blitzle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Hidden behind the new Pokémon and different layers of Area Zero in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk lies a special surprise for players. If you know where to look and grind enough Blueberry Points (BP) you can get a free Shiny Blitzle for your time.

This is a nice surprise that mirrors the free Shiny Munchlax available in The Teal Mask, meaning the Blitzle is a 100 percent guaranteed Shiny you get for completing certain tasks in The Indigo Disk. In this case, it involves the new Coaches mechanic rather than a minigame.

How to unlock a free Shiny Blitzle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

This battle might be a bit underwhelming for some players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to get your free Shiny Blitzle you will first need to beat the main story for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. That will let you access the League Club’s full list of features, which includes inviting Coaches to visit, battle, and interact with you.

Coaches can be invited through the League Club’s computer once you beat the story, with the list of NPCs consisting of Gym Leaders, the Elite Four, and some of your academy teachers from Paldea—including Director Clavell and Top Champion Geeta. These guests can interact with you and each other, since you can invite up to two Coaches at once to the club, and will even offer to battle and trade with you as you grow closer through multiple visits, which is also how you register them and get access to more Coaches to invite.

At a certain point, once you have summoned enough Coaches through contributing BP at the PC and interacting with your guests, a listing in the computer called “The secret boss of Blueberry Academy!” will appear. This is the final step for getting your Blitzle, as activating it will send you to the entrance of Blueberry Academy to battle Director Cyrano.

Once you defeat Cyrano and his team of Unovan Pokémon Cyrano will take you back to the League Club and offer you a trade. You can send him any Pokémon you want and in return, you will receive a Shiny Blitzle. Just make sure you are ready to grind a lot of BP as it’ll take some time before you can reach this point.