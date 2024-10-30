All Gigantamax Gengar weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

The next round of Gigantamax raids has come to Pokémon Go, and you’ll want to band together with any nearby players to help take it down. This time around, you’ll be focusing on Gigantamax Gengar, and you’ll want to know its weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it.

Recommended Videos

You can have the best Pokémon on your team, and know Gengar’s weaknesses, but it takes a strong team to compete in Gigantamax raids. You’ll want to gather at least 20 other players for a chance to beat this exceptionally powerful Gengar. Following the first round of Gigantamax raids, Niantic made small changes to the system, and players gave their proper feedback. If you’re ready for this next round of raids, here’s what you need to know about all Gigantamax Gengar weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them in Pokémon Go.

All Gigantamax Gengar weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Gigantamax Gengar is a powerful form of this Ghost-type Pokémon. Image via the Pokemon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Gigantamax Gengar shares the same typing as its normal form, which means it has the same weaknesses and resistances. It’s a Ghost and Poison-type Pokémon, making it weak to Dark, Ghost, Ground, and Psychic-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Normal, and Poison-type attacks.

The difficult thing about facing off against Gigantamax Gengar in Pokémon Go is you’re restricted to using Dynamax Pokémon. Only a handful have appeared so far, limiting the team you can make. However, you can still use a few decent choices to give your team an edge when battling against it. Regardless of the Pokémon you use, these need to be level 40 to 50, and they need to have the strongest Max Attacks, Guard, and Spirit moves, which provide incredible benefits when a Pokémon is in their Dynamax form.

The best Pokémon counters to Gigantamax Gengar in Pokémon Go

Metagross is one of the few Pokémon that has a Dynamax Form. Image via The Pokemon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

The best Pokémon you can use against Gigantamax Gengar are Greedent, Metagross, and Dubwool.

Greedent is a Normal-type Pokémon, and it’s only weak to Fighting-type attacks. It is resistant against Ghost-type moves, making it a great fit when battling Gengar. You do need to be careful of Gengar’s Poison-type moves, but Greedent should be a great choice, as it won’t take too much damage during battle, and it knows several Dark-type attacks. When using Greedent, the best moveset to teach it in Pokémon Go is the fast move Bite and the charged moves Crunch and Trailblaze.

The next Pokémon we recommend is going to be Metagross. Compared to the other Dynamax Pokémon, Metagross has become one of the tankiest choices to use in Pokémon Go. The only problem with it for this battle against Gengar is Metagross is weak against Ghost-type moves, but it’s worth seeing if being a Steel-type can turn it into a great choice for these battles. The best moveset to teach Metagross is the fast move Zen Headbutt, and the charged moves Psychic and Earthquake.

The final Pokémon we want to recommend is Dubwool, another Normal-type Pokémon. Like Greedent, it’s also resistant to Ghost-type moves, making it a great counter to Gengar. However, the downside to Dubwool is it doesn’t have a diverse moveset. Its fast move will be a Normal or Fighting-type choice; between the two, a Normal-type move will be better. What makes it a solid choice is that it has a strong defense, making it a great tank for these battles. The best moveset to teach Dubwool is the fast move Tackle and the charged moves Wild Charge and Payback.

You’ll want to gather up a large team of at least 20 or so players to have a chance at defeating Gigantamax Gengar in Pokémon Go. These raids support up to 40 players, but 20 is the safest bet. After you defeat Gengar, you can catch this Gigantamax Pokémon and add it to your collection. There is a chance you will catch a Shiny version of this Pokémon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy