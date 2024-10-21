The best moveset for Dynamax Gengar in Pokémon Go

Gastly is becoming a Dynamax Pokémon that you can catch in Pokémon Go. With the arrival of a Dynamax Gastly, should you defeat enough of them, you can evolve it into a Dynamax Gengar, and use it in other Max Battles.

When you add a new Pokémon to your collection, it comes down to making sure you know how to use it in battle best. Dynamax Gengar will become a powerful ally you can add to your roster and use in Max Out battles. You want to teach it the best moveset it can learn and how to take advantage of those attacks against other Dynamax Pokémon. Here’s everything you need to know about the best moveset to teach Dynamax Gengar in Pokémon Go.

Dynamax Gengar best moveset in Pokémon Go

You can get a Dynamax Gengar by defeating a Gastly at a Power Spot. Image via Niantic

Move Type Name Typing Damage Energy Fast Move Shadow Claw Ghost-type 6 4 Charged Move Shadow Punch Ghost-type 55 35 Charged Move Sludge Bomb Poison-type 80 50

As you might expect, Dynamax Gengar is one of the stronger attacks you can add to your collection in Pokémon Go. When you get it, you want to teach it the fast move Shadow Claw and the charged moves Shadow Punch and Sludge Bomb. These are the best choices to give Dynamax Gengar its best moveset and turn it into a powerful attacker.

Before getting a Dynamax Gengar, you must meet a few requirements. You need to ensure you have a few Pokémon who can use their Dynamax form in your collection. You can bring them to Power Spots throughout your city and challenge Gastly in one-star raids. After beating Gastly and catching it, you can evolve it into a Dynamax Gengar for your collection if you have enough candy.

Shadow Claw is a fantastic fast move to teach Dynamax Gengar. It’s a Ghost-type move that is super effective against Ghost and Psychic types. There are not too many Pokémon that can appear in Max Out battle that are weak against it, but it’s a good move, and you could use it against future choices. The other fast moves available to Gengar in Pokémon Go are not as strong, such as Hex or Lick. These are other Ghost-type moves that fall short, with the last attack being Sucker Punch, a Dark-type. While it’s a decent choice, you likely don’t want to swap it out.

Next, we have the many charged moves that you can teach Gengar. These are all the charged moves it can learn in Pokémon Go and their attack types.

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

Psychic (Psychic-type)

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Shadow Punch (Ghost-type)

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type)

Sludge Wave (Poison-type)

Between these options, the best charged moves that stand out the most will be Shadow Punch and Sludge Bomb. Shadow Punch is a great Ghost-type move that only needs 35 energy to do 55 damage. It’s one of the lower-cost charged moves you can get in Pokémon Go. Then, you have Sludge Bomb, which costs 50 energy, but you do 80 damage. Giving these two attacks to Gengar makes it a great option to take into Max Out battles.

The best Max Moves for Dynamax Gengar in Pokémon Go

As for enhancing the Max Moves Gengar can use, we highly recommend focusing on Max Strike and Max Guard. These are the best choices as they lean into Gengar being a strong attacker, but if you need to protect against an oncoming attack during a Max Out battle, keeping Gengar alive is also a good idea. You likely will be using Max Guard less than Max Strike, but maximizing these two is a good idea, and then you can decide to grab Max Spirit if you want to heal.

Is Dynamax Gengar good in Pokémon Go?

Grabbing a Dynamax Gengar is a great idea. Gengar is one of the better raid attackers in the mobile game, and adding one to your collection is excellent. Having at least one type of every Dynamax Pokémon never hurts, especially because you can bring at least three into a Max Out battle.

