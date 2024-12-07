All Gigantamax Lapras weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Defeating a Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go is not an easy feat. You have to work together alongside several other trainers to bring them down. For the Gigantamax Lapras battles, you’ll want to know its weaknesses, and the best Pokémon to use against it.

There are only a handful of Pokémon you can use in these battles. Because it is a Gigantamax Max Out raid, only Dynamax and other Gigantamax Pokémon are allowed to participate in it. This greatly reduces your pool of choices, and you’ll want to be careful with how you go about your team composition. Here’s a full breakdown of all Gigantamax Lapras weaknesses, and the best ‘mon you can use against it in Pokémon Go.

All Gigantamax Lapras weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Prepare to take on Lapras with other Pokémon Go players.

When choosing the best attacks against Gigantamax Lapras, it will be weak against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type moves as a Water and Ice-type Pokémon. Those are the only two attacks against which Gigantamax Lapras is resistant and will take reduced damage from those attacks in combat.

Given Gigantamax Lapras’ does not change from its standard form, you can keep a similar strategy that you’d use against Lapras when preparing for raids. The major difference is this is a Max Out raid, and if you don’t have any Dynamax Pokémon you won’t be able to participate.

Like other Gigantamax raids, you can have up to 40 players participating in this raid. Thankfully, it should be closer to 10 to 15 players as a hard requirement to ensure you can defeat Lapras. You’ll want at least a team focusing on tanking damage while the others dish it out using their strongest moves. The tanks will want durable Pokémon that can withstand Water and Ice-type moves, such as Metagross, Blastoise, and Venusaur.

The best Pokémon counters to Gigantamax Lapras in Pokémon Go

When it comes to creating a team to use against Gigantamax Lapras, the best Pokémon you can use are Toxtricity, Venusaur, and Machamp.

Toxtricity is the first Pokémon we will recommend, a Poison and Electric-type. This Pokémon was available during the Wild Area event, close to the end of the Max Out season. For those who could grab a Dynamax or Gigantamax version, it’s the perfect one to use at the forefront of your team. Toxtricity has a range of Electric-type moves that it can use against Gigantamax Lapras, making it one of the strongest choices for this raid. The best moveset to teach Toxtricity is the fast move Spark and the charged moves Discharge and Wild Charge.

Next, we have the resilient Venusaur, a Grass and Poison-type Pokémon. Venusaur was one of the first Dynamax Pokémon introduced to Pokémon Go and regularly appears in Max Out raids, making it a solid choice for any players who have been regularly playing. The one downside to this is Venusaur is weak against Ice-type moves, but it won’t be the main focus for Gigantamax Lapras, and a few heals should keep it alive. The best moveset to teach Venusaur is the fast move Vine Whip and the charged moves Sludge Bomb and Solar Beam.

The final Pokémon we recommend against Gigantamax Lapras is Machamp, a Fighting-type Pokémon. As you might expect, Machamp won’t be the best tank for these battles, but it will be an excellent damage dealer that can bring a mountain of hurt against raid bosses. You primarily want to focus on dealing as much damage as possible with Machamp, but hopefully, your teammates can keep it up. The best moveset to teach Machamp is the fast move Counter and the charged moves Dynamic Punch and Cross Chop.

After defeating Gigantamax Lapras, you can catch it and add it to your collection. You can encounter the Shiny version of Lapras at the end of these battles, but it is rare in Pokémon Go.

