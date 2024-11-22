The best moveset for Dynamax Toxtricty in Pokemon Go

When it come to defeating a Dynamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go, the next step is to figure out how to get the most from it. You can do that by teaching it the best attacks it can learn, and the same goes for Dynamax Toxtricity.

Recommended Videos

You might not always use a Dynamax Toxtricity against other players or during raids, but making sure to give it the best moves it can learn is always important. What you can expect to do with it is use it in Max Out battles, facing off against other Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon that appear in special events. If you want to get the most from these battles, knowing the best moveset to teach Dynamax Toxtricity is vital in Pokémon Go, and we can help sort that out for you.

Dynamax Toxtricity’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Using a Dynamax Toxtricity against other Pokémon means using its strongest attacks. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Dynamax Toxtricity is an Electric and Poison-type Pokémon, making it weak against Ground and Psychic-type moves. Still, it’s resistant against Bug, Electric, Flying, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Poison, and Steel-type attacks in Pokémon Go. Although it may not have the highest defense, Toxtricity is still a good, aggressive Pokémon that focuses on defeating Dark, Ice, Normal, and Water-type Pokémon. The best moveset to teach Toxtricity is the fast move Poison Jab, and the charged moves Wild Charge and Power-Up Punch.

When picking Toxtricity’s fast move, you only have two other options beyond Poison Jab. You could go with Acid or Spark, but they are different from the superior choice of Poison Jab, an attack that does seven damage and provides 3.5 energy, taking two turns to use. Acid is a lesser choice in every category, where it can only do six damage and provides 2.5 energy in two turns. Spark does less damage, only doing five in two turns, but it gives 3.5 energy. Despite having the same energy amount, Poison Jab is superior, which is expected for many Poison-type Pokémon.

The charged move choices are a bit more difficult to go through. You do have four options to go through, and you can only pick two. These are all the charged moves Dynamax Toxtricity can learn in Pokémon Go.

Acid Spray (Poison-type)

Discharge (Electric-type)

Power-Up Punch (Fighting-type)

Wild Charge (Electric-type)

Regarding these four choices, Power-Up Punch and Wild Charge are the best ones you can go with. Power-Up Punch is a fighting-type attack that only does 20 damage and requires 35 energy, but it gives Toxtricity a buff by increasing its attack stat by one rank. Conversely, Wild Charge, as an electric-type attack, does 100 damage and costs only 45 energy. Every time you use Wild Charge, though, Toxtricity’s defense stat goes down by two ranks. You’ll have to manage your buffing and debuffing Toxtricity as you switch between these charged moves throughout a battle.

Is Dynamax Toxtricity good in Pokémon Go?

Knowing if Dynamax Toxtricity is good depends on how you use it in Pokémon Go. If you’re using it against other players, keep Toxtricity in the Great and the Ultra League. These are the best ways to take advantage of Toxtricity’s stats. You could use it in the Master League, but we don’t recommend it, because that tier is full of powerful Legendary and Mythical Pokémon that can quickly overshadow it.

When you use Dynamax Toxtricity in raids, keep it to one-star, three-star, and Max Out battles against other Dynamax Pokémon. You’ll want to consider the weaknesses of the Pokémon you’re challenging and rely on Toxtricity as an attack. It’s not a beefy choice, but it can do a decent amount of damage if it has the opportunity. The same goes for using it when challenging Team Rocket.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy