The best Gigantamax Kingler moveset in Pokémon Go

Adding a Gigantamax Pokémon to your collection in Pokémon Go is always a good idea, but taking them down can be a challenge. If you and a team of friends can beat it, adding Gigantamax Kingler is a great idea, but then you need to figure out the best attacks and movesets to teach it.

Recommended Videos

A Pokémon’s moveset determines how good you can expect it to be in battle, especially for Dynamax Pokémon. In its Gigantamax form, Kingler is another strong Water type you can start using, and you’ll want to make sure it can use the best attacks available to it, making it easier to take down further Dynamax adversaries. These are some of the best attacks you can teach Gigantamax Kingler in Pokémon Go.

Gigantamax Kingler’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Challenge Gigantamax Kingler alongside other Pokémon Go players. Image via Niantic

Gigantamax Kingler is a Water-type Pokémon, making it weak against Electric and Grass-type attacks but resistant against Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water types. As a singular Water type, it does give it an edge over Gigantamax Lapras, which is a Water and Ice type. It also has a wider variety of attacks it can learn, but you want to keep the G-Max Foam Burst, an exclusive attack it can only use in its Gigantamax form. The best moveset to give Gigantamax Kingler is the fast move Bubble and the charged moves G-Max Foam Burst and Crabhammer.

Attack name Attack type Damage type Damage Energy Bubble Fast Move Water type 10 12 G-Max Foam Burst Charged Move Water type 350 100 Crabhammer Charged Move Water type 85 50

Regarding Gigantamax Kingler’s fast move, Bubble is the best option you want to go with. It’s a solid Water-type attack that does 10 damages, gives Kingler 12 energy, and takes one second to use. The alternatives would be Mud Shot, a Ground-type move, or Metal Claw, a Steel-type attack. Mud Shot is a close second choice if you want your Gigantamax Kingler to use a Ground-type attack, as it does four damage, provides six energy, and takes half a second to use. However, because Kingler is a Water-type, Bubble is the better choice as it does more damage using Water-type attacks.

Next, we have Gigantamax Kingler’s charged move. In Pokémon Go, Kingler has several charged moves you can pick from, but you always want to ensure it has the first slot, G-Max Foam Burst. This is a unique attack that only the Gigantamax form can learn, and it’s exceptionally powerful, even if it does take 100 energy to charge. Here are all the other options you can pick from for Gigantamax Kingler’s second charged move.

Crabhammer (Water-type)

Razor Shell (Water-type)

Vise Grip (Normal-type)

Water Pulse (Water-type)

X-Scissor (Bug-type)

Of these five choices, Crabhammer has the highest damage output and lowest energy requirement. An alternative option would be Razor Shell, but it doesn’t maximize the same damage potential, even requiring less energy. The same goes for Water Pulse, Vise Grip, and X-Scissor. Crabhammer is a unique attack for Kingler, and is one you’ll always want to go with alongside G-Max Foam Burst.

Is Gigantamax Kingler good in Pokémon Go?

When it comes to using Gigantamax Kingler, it has a higher attack power than Gigantamax Blastoise and Lapras. Lapras can use an Ice-type G-Max, while Blastoise uses a Water-type one, which means you’re comparing Kingler to Blastoise. You can stick Lapras in a different category for Ice-type Pokémon, as you’ll use that to counter anything weak to Ice-type moves.

Overall, Gigantamax Kingler is an excellent choice to bring with you to Max Out battles. You’ll want to use it against any Fire, Ice, Steel, or Water-type Pokémon, especially if you need an attacker. If you’re focused on dealing the most damage, bring Gigantamax Kingler over Blastoise. However, if you want a bulkier option and damage output is not your more significant focus, go with Blastoise.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy