What are Gold PokéStops and what do they do in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go implements new features with basically every update, but occasionally some small change will be added out of the blue as a way to confuse players or slide some new content into the game without broadcasting it publicly.

The latest feature Niantic has rolled out through this method is a new type of PokéStops—Gold PokéStops. These suddenly started appearing in the game after Dratini Community Day Classic concluded on Nov. 5, bringing with it mysterious coins and an unknown Pokémon.

This new golden approach to the interactable locations in Pokémon Go don’t do much differently than the normal blue ones, but there are some important differences that apply specifically to the ongoing mystery surrounding the new coin Pokémon.

What do the Gold PokéStops do in Pokémon Go?

If you see a Gold PokéStop, you don’t have to do anything differently when you approach it.

Spinning one of these gold locations will still net you the usual rewards, such as items and Field Research, but you will also receive a mysterious coin labeled the “????? Coin.” As of now this item is expected to be tied to this mysterious Pokémon that is appearing and following players around in the overworld once they are obtained, but it is unclear if they are evolution items or something that will unlock future events.

Based on datamines we know that this new Pokémon is likely from the Paldea region and Professor Willow is already introducing Jacq, a professor from the academy players will attend in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. As of now, you can’t catch the Pokémon, but it looks like this could have something to do with another upcoming event, which means more info will be shared, likely when the mysterious chest that is also slowly opening is explained by The Pokémon Company.