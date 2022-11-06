How to catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go

Pokémon is known for implementing unique crossover content between games across the series, and ever since Pokémon Go launched in 2016 that has been the focal point for several tie-ins for the main series. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are just the latest games to receive the crossover treatment, as Niantic were the first to actually implement a Gen 9 Pokémon in a way that players around the world can interact with.

Gimmighoul is a Pokémon that is native to Paldea, but has already started appearing in Pokémon Go along with Gold PokéStops and mysterious coins that seem to draw the roaming cryptid closer to Trainers in the overworld.

Similarly to Meltan’s introduction through Pokémon Go in November 2018, Gimmighoul started appearing suddenly following a Community Day event very shortly after datamines discovered this strange coin-obsessed creature. No details about the Pokémon were available for roughly two days before The Pokémon Company shared an official trailer and some lore surrounding Gimmighoul and its two forms.

How to find Gimmighoul Chest and Roaming Form in Pokémon Go

While some information surrounding Gimmighoul is still shrouded in as much mystery as the coins it likes to collect, TPC did clearly note that only one form of the new Ghost-type will be available to catch in Pokémon Go.

Gimmighoul (Chest Form) is encounterable and catchable in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, though players should approach with caution as the mimic-like Pokémon is known to control people who get too close using its ghost energy.

In addition to Gimmighoul (Chest Form), players exploring the Paldea region can also spot a variant of Gimmighoul that is not bound to a chest. This is known as Gimmighoul (Roaming Form), and it will run away from players who spot it in the overworld, making it impossible to catch.

Despite the skittish nature, it appears the Gimmighoul (Roaming Form) appearing in Pokémon Go are much easier to interact with. And, while they can’t be captured right now, Niantic has confirmed that the mysterious Pokémon will eventually be obtainable once interlink connections are enabled for Pokémon Go and SV sometime in 2023.

Image via Niantic

When that connection is enabled, players should be able to catch the roaming variant of the coin gremlin and transfer it through Pokémon HOME into SV. Specifics for how this content will be implemented are still unknown, but more details should shared after SV launch on Nov. 18.