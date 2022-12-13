Pokémon Go rolls out a new way for players to see their inventories

Those who play Pokémon Go know that looking at the inventory can be a little bit of a mess. With all of the items that have been added over time, the inventory screen in the game was well overdue for an update.

And now, it seems like players are starting to get that update. A newly separated inventory is starting to show up for some players where the items are broken into categories instead of just one long list. Items have now been sorted so that players will have an easier time finding what they need.

Inventory v2 is now rolling out to some (not all) accounts. pic.twitter.com/kCqIqODZf2 — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) December 13, 2022

Categories like Medicine, Poké Balls, and Berries have appeared on the inventory screen, with their respective items underneath each category, separated by a line. This should make it far easier to see exactly what trainers have and what they can get rid of in the interest of inventory space.

Players are pretty happy about this new feature, and some are even wondering why it took Niantic this long to implement something like this. Before the update, players had to scroll quite a bit to find items at the bottom of their inventories. But with the way the devs have organized things, players should spend less time scrolling now.

This is just one of the few new things that Pokémon Go has implemented recently. Players have noticed some map updates and new spawn points as well. There’s no indication of whether there are more changes to come and these features are just starting to roll out for people.

Those who are looking to get the new UI likely won’t have to wait long. When Niantic rolls out updates like this, it typically takes less than a day for all users to get the updates. The highest-level players will get the updates sooner rather than later, but all players should have the update by tomorrow if this patch is applied similarly to previous patches.