An iconic item is finally joining Pokémon Go for free next week and you can’t miss it

Pokémon Go released seven years ago, and the wait is coming to an end for the introduction of one of the franchise’s most iconic items.

The Master Ball has been revealed to be introduced next week, on Monday, May 22. It will be a reward for completing a free Special Research that will kick off on May 22 and remain in the mobile game until June 1 at 10am local time.

The Master Ball will grant a unique opportunity of catching a Pokémon with zero chances of failure. It’ll be incredibly powerful and shouldn’t be missed by Pokémon Go players who are still trying to complete their Pokédex.

The Master Ball: The best Poké Ball with the ultimate level of performance. With it, you will catch any wild Pokémon without fail.



Available through June 1, 2023, via free Special Research.



Play now to earn yours!https://t.co/GCkKFRP1Bb pic.twitter.com/L8wnvwGoS3 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 16, 2023

On the other side, this might not be a one-time opportunity. In its announcement, Niantic recommended players to “keep a lookout for future opportunities in Pokémon Go to acquire more.”

Still, the future of this item remains shrouded in mystery. Yesterday, many players expressed worry over Niantic’s Master Ball announcement teaser, speculating it would become a new item for the developer to gain money that’d come with a pricetag.

They explained Niantic might have laid the groundwork for the Master Ball’s introduction with the joining of Galarian birds (Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres), which feature meager catch rates and make the Master Ball all the more important.

The players expressed concerns over Pokémon GO becoming a pay-to-catch game through this feature. More information on the matter will likely be revealed by Niantic in the near future.

