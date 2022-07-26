These new versions of the three Legendary Birds are making their debut in the game.

With the release of a new Pokémon Go feature, Niantic usually comes up with a special event to encourage players to use it. And the Daily Adventure Incense, which can help trainers find rare and exclusive species in the wild, is getting a legendary welcome party.

The Daily Adventure Incense is a different type of Incense with unique rules.

For example, it only lasts 15 minutes, its spawn rates are different, and you need to complete a set of Special Research tasks to unlock it.

But it follows the same basic concept: Once it is activated from your Item Bag, it shows a fog around your avatar in the overworld and attracts wild Pokémon to your location. Those Pokémon also appear exclusively to you.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of the Daily Adventure Incense, however, is the fact that it can spawn exclusive Pokémon that will not appear in the wild. And a Legendary trio that is making their debut in the game with the feature is none other than Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres.

So, naturally, you might be wondering if you can catch the alternate region forms of these Legendary Birds in different colors.

Can Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, on their Pokémon Go debut, Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres will not be Shiny.

Niantic usually saves these Shiny variants for future events, to make the most of each new release, so this information is known to active players. That means it is uncommon for any Pokémon to be available as a Shiny on their debut in the game, but it also means you can expect them to show up in the future.