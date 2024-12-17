Pokémon Go New Year’s 2025 event release countdown: Exact start time and date

The end of 2024 is nearly here, and to celebrate it in Pokémon Go, we have the New Year’s 2025 event as the final one of the year. It begins in 2024, but it ends in 2025, giving you a short amount of time to earn exclusive rewards and Pokémon encounters.

The New Year’s 2025 event is the last activity you can do in Pokémon Go. Don’t expect it to be a grand event. It’s more of a fun way to wind down the year as the development team takes time off, and they return in 2025 for more events, features, and exclusive drops throughout the year. You want to ensure you catch when the New Year’s 2025 event happens, and we have a countdown timer for when it launches in Pokémon Go.

When does the New Year’s 2025 event begin in Pokémon Go?

Embark on the Dual Destiny season as we progress through the start of 2025. Image via Niantic

The event’s official time starts based on your local time zone. It starts on Dec. 30 at 10am, and continues until Jan. 1, 2025, at 8pm, all within your local time zone. As such, the time zone may differ, but it rolls out first in New Zealand Time. Our timer reflects when that goes off; all other time zones should steadily get it. For our local time, we will get it less than 18 hours later. Despite the time zone start times, everyone has the same time to participate in the New Year’s 2025 event in Pokémon Go.

Hurry Up!

When the timer reaches zero, the New Year’s 2025 event should begin in New Zealand, and you can expect to see it in your time zone shortly after, at 10am on Dec. 30. When that happens, all players playing Pokémon Go receive the bonus of earning 2,025 XP for catching Pokémon when they land Excellent Throws. There are also several exclusive wild encounters, such as Jigglypuff wearing a ribbon, Hoothoot wearing a New Year’s outfit, and Wurmple wearing a party hat, a returning favorite.

For those who prefer raiding, the specific event Pokémon is Pikachu wearing a snowflake beanie. You can catch one by finding them at local one-star raids. Given how simple this Pokémon should be to defeat in battle, nearly all players who are above level 15 should be able to complete a one-star raid to catch it.

A free and premium Timed Researching is alsokicking off during the event. For those who only get the free timed research, it rewards Stardust and exclusive event-themed Pokémon encounters. The paid Timed Research offers more exclusive rewards, such as 2,025 Stardust, three Lucky Eggs, tree Premium Battle Passes, and event-themed Pokémon encounters.

If you buy the premium Timed Research, complete it before Jan. 1, 2025, at 8pm. Otherwise, you’ll lose the ticket and all potential rewards you have yet to unlock. You only have a little over two days to complete, and we’d recommend you don’t grab it unless you know you can run through all the tasks before the event concludes.

