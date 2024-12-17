All Tera Raid Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, current, past, and future battles, in order

Tera Raids are a core part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, allowing you to catch exclusive Pokémon, earn useful rewards, and utilize the Terastallization mechanic. Since Gen IX’s release back in 2022, there have been many Tera Raid events for eager trainers to tackle.

Most of the Tera Raids events center around Starters, rare Legendary Pokémon, or other strong threats in the game. And to give players a challenge, these Tera Raids range from five to seven stars, meaning the Pokémon you encounter can be between level 75 and 100.

On rare occasions, the events may even offer Shiny Pokémon like Gimmighoul or Rayquaza, so it’s always good to stay updated on the latest Tera Raid battles.

Every major Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Challenge and catch these powerful Terastallized Pokémon. Image via The Pokémon Company

