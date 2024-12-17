Forgot password
Shiny Rayquaza with the Dragon Tera Type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Image via The Pokémon Company
All Tera Raid Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, current, past, and future battles, in order

Keep up with all the Tera Raid action.
Tera Raids are a core part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, allowing you to catch exclusive Pokémon, earn useful rewards, and utilize the Terastallization mechanic. Since Gen IX’s release back in 2022, there have been many Tera Raid events for eager trainers to tackle.

Most of the Tera Raids events center around Starters, rare Legendary Pokémon, or other strong threats in the game. And to give players a challenge, these Tera Raids range from five to seven stars, meaning the Pokémon you encounter can be between level 75 and 100.

On rare occasions, the events may even offer Shiny Pokémon like Gimmighoul or Rayquaza, so it’s always good to stay updated on the latest Tera Raid battles.

Every major Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Mewtwo with the Psychic Tera Type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Challenge and catch these powerful Terastallized Pokémon. Image via The Pokémon Company
Featured PokémonDatesTera TypeStars
CharizardDec. 1 to 4, 2022 
Dec. 15 to 18, 2022
March 12 to 17, 2024		Dragon7
CinderaceDec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023 
Jan. 12 to 15, 2023		Fighting7
GreninjaJan. 26 to 29, 2023 
Feb. 9 to 12, 2023		Poison7
PikachuFeb. 23 to 27, 2023 
July 11 to 25, 2024		Water7
Walking Wake and Iron LeavesFeb. 27 to March 12, 2023
May 1 to 14, 2023
Dec. 25, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024
April 26 to May 6, 2024		Walking Wake: Water Iron Leaves: Psychic5
DecidueyeMarch 16 to 19, 2023 
March 23 to 26, 2023		Flying7
SamurottMarch 30 to April 2, 2023 
April 6 to 9, 2023		Bug7
TyphlosionApril 13 to 16, 2023 
April 20 to 23, 2023		Ghost7
InteleonApril 27 to 30, 2023 
May 4 to 7, 2023		Ice7
ChesnaughtMay 11 to 14, 2023 
June 15 to 18, 2023		Rock7
GimmighoulJune 21 to July 2, 2023 
Aug. 8 to 22, 2024		Any1 to 5
DelphoxJuly 6 to 9, 2023 
July 13 to 16, 2023		Fairy7
RillaboomJuly 27 to 30, 2023
Aug. 3 to 6, 2023		Normal7
MewtwoAug. 31 to Sept. 17, 2023Psychic7
Hisuian DecidueyeOct. 5 to 8, 2023 
Oct. 12 to 15, 2023		Grass7
Hisuian TyphlosionNov. 2 to 5, 2023
Nov. 10 to 12, 2023		Fire7
EeveeNov. 16 to 20, 2023Normal7
Hisuian SamurottNov. 23 to 26, 2023
Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2023		Water7
Dialga and PalkiaDec. 7 to 21, 2023Dragon5
Iron BundleDec. 21 to 24, 2023Ice7
BlazikenJan. 11 to 14, 2024
Jan. 18 to 21, 2024		Flying7
EmpoleonFeb. 1 to 4, 2024 
Feb. 8 to 11, 2024		Ice7
VenusaurFeb. 27 to March 5, 2024Ground7
BlastoiseMarch 5 to 12, 2024Steel7
MeganiumApril 4 to 7, 2024 
April 11 to 14, 2024		Psychic7
PrimarinaMay 9 to 12, 2024
May 16 to 19, 2024		Fairy7
SwampertMay 30 to June 2, 2024
June 6 to 9, 2024		Poison7
EmboarJune 13 to 16, 2024
June 20 to 23, 2024		Electric7
SceptileJune 27 to 30, 2024
July 4 to 7, 2024		Dragon7
DondozoJuly 25 to Aug. 8, 2024Water7
DragoniteAug. 22 to Sept. 1, 2024Normal7
IncineroarSept. 5 to 8, 2024 
Sept. 12 to 15, 2024		Dark7
SerperiorSept. 19 to 22, 2024 
Sept. 26 to 29, 2024		Grass7
InfernapeOct. 3 to 6, 2024 
Oct. 10 to 13, 2024		Rock7
FeraligatrOct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2024 
Nov. 7 to 10, 2024		Dark7
TorterraNov. 14 to 17, 2024 
Nov. 21 to 24, 2024		Ground7
Shiny RayquazaDec. 19, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025Dragon5
