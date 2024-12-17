All Tera Raid Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, current, past, and future battles, in order

Tera Raids are a core part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, allowing you to catch exclusive Pokémon, earn useful rewards, and utilize the Terastallization mechanic. Since Gen IX’s release back in 2022, there have been many Tera Raid events for eager trainers to tackle.
Most of the Tera Raids events center around Starters, rare Legendary Pokémon, or other strong threats in the game. And to give players a challenge, these Tera Raids range from five to seven stars, meaning the Pokémon you encounter can be between level 75 and 100.
On rare occasions, the events may even offer Shiny Pokémon like Gimmighoul or Rayquaza, so it’s always good to stay updated on the latest Tera Raid battles.
Every major Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
|Featured Pokémon
|Dates
|Tera Type
|Stars
|Charizard
|Dec. 1 to 4, 2022
Dec. 15 to 18, 2022
March 12 to 17, 2024
|Dragon
|7
|Cinderace
|Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023
Jan. 12 to 15, 2023
|Fighting
|7
|Greninja
|Jan. 26 to 29, 2023
Feb. 9 to 12, 2023
|Poison
|7
|Pikachu
|Feb. 23 to 27, 2023
July 11 to 25, 2024
|Water
|7
|Walking Wake and Iron Leaves
|Feb. 27 to March 12, 2023
May 1 to 14, 2023
Dec. 25, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024
April 26 to May 6, 2024
|Walking Wake: Water Iron Leaves: Psychic
|5
|Decidueye
|March 16 to 19, 2023
March 23 to 26, 2023
|Flying
|7
|Samurott
|March 30 to April 2, 2023
April 6 to 9, 2023
|Bug
|7
|Typhlosion
|April 13 to 16, 2023
April 20 to 23, 2023
|Ghost
|7
|Inteleon
|April 27 to 30, 2023
May 4 to 7, 2023
|Ice
|7
|Chesnaught
|May 11 to 14, 2023
June 15 to 18, 2023
|Rock
|7
|Gimmighoul
|June 21 to July 2, 2023
Aug. 8 to 22, 2024
|Any
|1 to 5
|Delphox
|July 6 to 9, 2023
July 13 to 16, 2023
|Fairy
|7
|Rillaboom
|July 27 to 30, 2023
Aug. 3 to 6, 2023
|Normal
|7
|Mewtwo
|Aug. 31 to Sept. 17, 2023
|Psychic
|7
|Hisuian Decidueye
|Oct. 5 to 8, 2023
Oct. 12 to 15, 2023
|Grass
|7
|Hisuian Typhlosion
|Nov. 2 to 5, 2023
Nov. 10 to 12, 2023
|Fire
|7
|Eevee
|Nov. 16 to 20, 2023
|Normal
|7
|Hisuian Samurott
|Nov. 23 to 26, 2023
Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2023
|Water
|7
|Dialga and Palkia
|Dec. 7 to 21, 2023
|Dragon
|5
|Iron Bundle
|Dec. 21 to 24, 2023
|Ice
|7
|Blaziken
|Jan. 11 to 14, 2024
Jan. 18 to 21, 2024
|Flying
|7
|Empoleon
|Feb. 1 to 4, 2024
Feb. 8 to 11, 2024
|Ice
|7
|Venusaur
|Feb. 27 to March 5, 2024
|Ground
|7
|Blastoise
|March 5 to 12, 2024
|Steel
|7
|Meganium
|April 4 to 7, 2024
April 11 to 14, 2024
|Psychic
|7
|Primarina
|May 9 to 12, 2024
May 16 to 19, 2024
|Fairy
|7
|Swampert
|May 30 to June 2, 2024
June 6 to 9, 2024
|Poison
|7
|Emboar
|June 13 to 16, 2024
June 20 to 23, 2024
|Electric
|7
|Sceptile
|June 27 to 30, 2024
July 4 to 7, 2024
|Dragon
|7
|Dondozo
|July 25 to Aug. 8, 2024
|Water
|7
|Dragonite
|Aug. 22 to Sept. 1, 2024
|Normal
|7
|Incineroar
|Sept. 5 to 8, 2024
Sept. 12 to 15, 2024
|Dark
|7
|Serperior
|Sept. 19 to 22, 2024
Sept. 26 to 29, 2024
|Grass
|7
|Infernape
|Oct. 3 to 6, 2024
Oct. 10 to 13, 2024
|Rock
|7
|Feraligatr
|Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2024
Nov. 7 to 10, 2024
|Dark
|7
|Torterra
|Nov. 14 to 17, 2024
Nov. 21 to 24, 2024
|Ground
|7
|Shiny Rayquaza
|Dec. 19, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025
|Dragon
|5
