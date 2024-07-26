Best counters and builds for defeating 7-star Dondozo Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Unrivaled Dondozo Tera Raid event is now live in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and this catfish is a mighty opponent who won’t go down without a fight.

Between Thursday, July 25 at 7pm CT and Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6:59pm CT, you can challenge seven-star Dondozo Tera Raids around Paldea for a chance to catch this ‘mon with the event-exclusive Mightiest Mark. As with previous seven-star raids, Dondozo’s no pushover and you’ll need the right counter and build to take it down.

Here’s everything you need to know to beat the Dondozo Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Beating the Unrivaled Dondozo Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike previous seven-star Tera Raid events, defeating Dondozo doesn’t revolve around setting up your Pokémon. This is because Dondozo has the Unaware ability, which ignores stat changes you make to your Pokémon. So instead, you’ll want to focus on lowering Dondozo’s stats as a way to weaken the raid boss and increase your damage.

In addition to this plan, you’re going to need to figure out a solid counter and build based on Dondozo’s typing, moveset, and stats.

What type is Unrivaled Dondozo?

Dondozo loves the water. Image via Game Freak

Dondozo is a Water-type Pokémon by nature and it’ll have the Water Tera Type for this specific event. In other words, it can dish out massive damage with its strong Water-type attacks.

What moves does Unrivaled Dondozo know?

This Dondozo mostly focuses on offense, and it’ll hit you hardest with Wave Crash—unless you have a Pokémon that resists or is immune. It also has a couple of status moves to watch: Yawn and Curse. Yawn can put your Pokémon picks to sleep, while Curse allows Dondozo to boost its Attack and Defense.

Moves

Wave Crash

Order Up

Avalanche

Earthquake

Additional moves

Curse

Yawn

Best counter for the Unrivaled Dondozo Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

An ideal counter for the Dondozo Tera Raid can lower Dondozo’s stats, resist its strongest attacks, and hit it hard for super-effective damage. While challenging the seven-star raid, I found that Vileplume was a great option with all of these traits.

Best Vileplume Tera Raid build in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

This flower is power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vileplume may not look super threatening, but it does the job against Dondozo with the right build and strategy. First off, it’s a reasonably strong special attacker, and Dondozo’s Special Defense is much lower than its physical Defense.

Second, it has access to two handy moves to lower the catfish’s stats: Acid Spray and Strength Sap. Acid Spray lowers the target’s Special Defense, while Strength Sap lowers their Attack while healing the user’s HP. Together, these two combative moves help Vileplume stay alive while dealing a ton of damage.

Vileplume’s move pool is perfect against Dondozo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main way Vileplume deals damage is with Grass Knot, which does more damage against heavier targets. Dondozo is one of the larger ‘mons in the Paldea region, so you best believe Grass Knot is super strong against it. The key is to spam Grass Knot after lowering the raid boss’s Special Defense with three Acid Sprays. Heal with Strength Sap when Dondozo’s shield is down or with Synthesis when the shield is up.

As for Vileplume’s Tera Type, it’s purely for defensive purposes to help your ‘mon tank more attacks. I went with the Water Tera Type since it resists Dondozo’s Wave Crash and isn’t weak to any of its other moves.

Here’s the build I used in this raid:

Tera Type Held Item Ability Nature Moveset EVs Water Shell Bell Effect Spore Modest (+ Special Attack, – Attack) Grass Knot

Acid Spray

Strength Sap

Synthesis 252 HP

252 Special Attack

Four Defense

Admittedly, it helps to have luck on your side for this raid when using Vileplume. Its hidden ability Effect Spore is incredibly useful if it happens to activate and paralyze or put Dondozo to sleep in this raid—but there’s only a slim chance of it activating each time Dondozo uses a contact move on its turn. NPCs with the Intimidate ability will also help make your life easier by automatically lowering the raid boss’s Attack.

