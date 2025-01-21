‘New era’: Marvel Snap dev partnering with new publisher to avoid another disaster

Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner announced the start of a “new era” after the game returned to the United States after a period of darkness due to the short-term TikTok ban.

TikTok was banned in the U.S. on Sunday, but a U-turn followed, and the platform swiftly returned. However, Marvel Snap also went dark with the TikTok ban.

Marvel Snap is now available again in the U.S., and plans are in motion to prevent a similar situation from happening again. A post on X (formerly Twitter) said Second Dinner is now working on bringing “more services in-house” and partnering with a “new publisher.”

MARVEL SNAP is back online in the U.S. But to make sure this NEVER happens again, we’re working to bring more services in-house and partner with a new publisher. This is the start of a new era for MARVEL SNAP.



Second Dinner acknowledged that the announcement would leave players with “even more questions than answers,” and the problems are not eliminated entirely. Marvel Snap is still unavailable to download via the App Store, which is particularly problematic as some fans thought the unavailability was due to sign-in issues and were told by support to delete and reinstall the app.

Bringing Marvel Snap back to the App Store “may take some time,” meaning the issues from the impromptu dark spell for the game may continue for a while. Anyone who deleted the game or has not played it before will be unable to play it.

Second Dinner has confirmed that in-app purchases also remain unavailable in the U.S. There’s a workaround, but the inability to purchase while in the app will undoubtedly impact players.

In the long term, it remains to be seen what happens with TikTok, whether a new ban will occur, and whether other Chinese-owned apps will be affected by any action in the U.S.—particularly given China’s strong position in the gaming market.

