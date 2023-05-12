Best Pokémon to counter Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

From Galar back to Kalos, the next seven-star Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will feature the Grass/Fighting-type tank, Chesnaut.

This event will run from May 12 to 14, with a second run soon after, making this event the first time Chesnaut is available in Scarlet and Violet—along with its first appearance in a main series game since the Nintendo 3DS. Players will just need to defeat the Unrivaled raid boss in order to catch it first, which is a challenge in itself.

How to beat the Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As with each seven-star Tera Raid before it, the Unrivaled Chesnaut boss is designed in a way that will make it difficult to defeat for unprepared players who have unlocked them in Scarlet and Violet’s post-game.

The challenge in these raids is that the boss Pokémon are set to level 100, gain additional boosts through Tera Raid mechanics, and have movesets that usually cover some of its core weaknesses while also giving clear direction for a strategy.

In this case, Chesnaught will have a Rock Tera Type, negating its weaknesses to Fire and Flying-type moves. We also know it will have the ability Bulletproof, which cancels out certain projectile moves such as Aura Sphere and Seed Bomb.

Even though this Chesnaught is a Rock-type, you will not want to forget it is normally a Grass/Fighting-type. That is because it will have moves that still benefit its original typings and can deal massive damage to things like Water or Ice-types you might think to bring against it.

Related: What time does the Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raid event start in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

With those details in mind, here are Pokémon you can use to counter Unrivaled Chesnaught as you team up with other trainers or tackle the challenge on your own.

Best counters for the Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Best Annihilape build for the Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you ever need to just throw a Pokémon out in a Tera Raid to deal as much damage as possible with no care for what happens in between hits, Annihilape is almost always going to be your best bet.

The tried-and-true Rage Fist/Drain Punch build that has become a staple of the last several seven-star events should work to great effect against a Rock Tera Type Chesnaught. You will just need to look out for Spiky Shield ruining your day, though it also helps that Annihilape is also immune to Fighting-type moves and resists Rock-type attacks too.

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Defiant 252 HP

252 Attack

4 Defense Life Orb

Shell Bell Rage Fist

Drain Punch

Bulk Up

Screech Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack) Fighting

Best Appletun build for the Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Appletun doesn’t really care about any of the options Chesnaught will have in its arsenal, and it has plenty of moves in its own that will counter this raid perfectly.

Apple Acid will hit for super effective damage and lower the boss’ Special Defense when hit, which will open it up to take more damage from your allies too. Pair this with Helping Hand, Reflect, and something like Grassy Terrain and you have plenty of ways to support your team until they get the win.

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Ripen 252 HP

252 Defense

4 Special Attack Sitrus Berry Apple Acid

Helping Hand

Reflect Modest (+ Special Attack, – Attack) Grass

Best Iron Leaves build for the Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Finally, a use for the much less popular of the newest Paradox Pokémon pair—Iron Leaves.

With its Grass/Psychic typing, Iron Leaves resists both Grass and Fighting-type moves and doesn’t mind a Rock-type hit either. This should let you set up Electric Terrain and at least one Swords Dance before bashing away with Leaf Blade.

You could also sub in Solar Blade for more damage if you want to set up the sun or have players to battle with who will do it for you to save some turns.

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Quark Drive 252 HP

252 Attack

4 Defense Electric Seed

Sitrus Berry Leaf Blade

Swords Dance

Electric Terrain

Taunt or Solar Blade Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack) Grass

Best Gholdengo build for the Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Gholdengo is more of a VGC Pokémon, but its typing makes it a great choice for this specific Tera Raid event thanks to its immunity for Fighting-type moves along with no fear of the other attacks Chesnaught can throw out. It is also a Special Attacker, which is key for this raid.

With this build, you just need to set up a single Nasty Plot or Metal Sound and start beating away at Chesnaught’s defense with Flash Cannon. Steel Beam is a fine move to carry as an option if you want to toss out more powerful hits at the risk of your own HP, but Flash Cannon should get the job done.

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Good as Gold 252 HP

252 Special Attack

4 Defense Shell Bell

Leftovers Flash Cannon

Nasty Plot

Metal Sound Modest (+ Special Attack, – Attack) Steel

Best Breloom build for the Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Time to five Breloom some Tera Raid love in what is probably the perfect raid for its skill set.

Whether you go with Technician or Poison Heal, Breloom has high survivability with Drain Punch and can Paralyze Chesnaught using Force Palm. Just getting up a Swords Dance should be enough to put you in a great position—with the only downside being that you are a physical attacker.

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Technician

Poison Heal 252 HP

252 Attack

4 Defense Shell Bell Swords Dance

Drain Punch

Force Palm Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack) Fighting

Dot will add more Unrivaled Chesnaught counters as the event develops.

About the author