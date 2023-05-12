Seven-star Tera Raids are the most difficult challenges you’ll face in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. That’s because the raid bosses are designed with specific Tera Types and movesets to cover most of their weaknesses. This is also the case with Unrivaled Chesnaught.

To beat the seven-star Tera Raid, you’ll need a fully-trained level 100 Pokémon and a plan. Figuring out which Pokémon and strategy to use can be hard, but luckily, we have all the details on how to beat this raid without much trouble.

Easiest way to beat Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

For this raid event, Chesnaught will have the Rock Tera Type, meaning it will be weak to Fighting, Steel, Ground, Water, and Grass-type attacks. With its moveset, it can unfortunately hit Water, Ground, and Steel types for super-effective damage. That leaves Fighting and Grass types (and a certain Steel/Ghost type) who can get strong hits off on Chesnaught without taking too much damage.

The toughest part to deal with in this raid is Chesnaught’s physical bulk. Thanks to Iron Defense, Bulk Up, and Curse, the Gen VI Starter will be ultra tanky against physical attacks. Its Special Defense isn’t nearly as high, so you’ll want to counter it with a special attacker like the Grass/Dragon-type Appletun or the Steel-Ghost-type Gholdengo.

Unlike other raid bosses, Unrivaled Chesnaught will not reset its own stat drops. Take advantage of this by dropping Chesnaught’s Special Defense with Appletun’s Apple Acid or Gholdengo’s Metal Sound. Once Chesnaught’s Special Defense is at minus six, special attacks like Apple Acid and Flash Cannon should be doing enough damage to chip away at that large HP bar.

It also helps to have your Pokémon hold the Shell Bell to recover some HP whenever they do damage. Running the move Recover is another way to keep your Pokémon nice and healthy as you take down Chesnaught. It’s also a good idea to boost your Pokémon’s Defense with a move like Iron Defense if it has access to it.

Overall, this seven-star Tera Raid doesn’t appear to be as difficult as previous ones. As long as you have a reliable special attacker like Appletun or Gholdengo, you should be good to go. Just remember the key is to start by dropping Chesnaught’s Special Defense.

