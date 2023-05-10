Can you catch additional Chesnaught in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

Chesnaught will be making its Gen IX debut through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Unrivaled Tera Raid event. The Gen VI Grass Starter will have the Rock Type Tera and the Mightiest Mark, making it one of the rarest Pokémon in the game alongside its fellow Unrivaled Starters.

As with every seven-star Tera Raid, players will have to train up strong Pokémon to counter and defeat Chesnaught. Those who successfully take down the raid boss will have a chance to catch it. And some people might be wondering if it’s possible to catch more than just one.

Is it possible to catch more than one Chesnaught in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

Even though challenging the seven-star Tera Raids is a repeatable process, each player will only be allowed to catch one Unrivaled Chesnaught per game. If you defeat the Tera Raid more than once, you’ll still be given the other rewards, but you won’t have the option to catch another Chesnaught.

That being said, it is possible to obtain more than one Chesnaught in the game with a different method.

After catching your Unrivaled Chesnaught, you can breed it with a Ditto and hatch as many Chespin eggs as you want. These Chespin will not, however, carry the same Mightiest Mark as the original Unrivaled Chesnaught. If the mark isn’t an issue for you, breeding is currently the easiest way to get more than one Chesnaught in Scarlet and Violet.

When Pokémon Home finally becomes compatible with Scarlet and Violet, that will give players a way to transfer Pokémon like Chesnaught from older games. Until then, have a picnic with Chesnaught and Ditto to start breeding.