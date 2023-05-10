Pokémon HOME leak points to Scarlet and Violet connectivity finally dropping soon

Fans might be able to stop spamming questions about the update soon.

Speculation on when Pokémon HOME connectivity will finally hit Scarlet and Violet has reached new highs as we approach the end of the Spring 2023 window The Pokémon Company announced it would be released in. And, thanks to a new set of “leaks,” we have a bit of insight into what could be added as additional features.

We still don’t have a release date, but multiple Pokémon accounts known for sharing leaks and occasionally accurate early information have dropped details about HOME’s update.

As of now, Centro Leaks notes the update is likely ready to launch and should release very soon, though we have no real timeline for when yet. Despite that, Nintendo and TPC tend to drop this type of content without much fanfare or heads-up for fans, so it could be dropping at any point before the end of May or into early June.

HOME update info:



– Update is ready, release very soon

– For the first time ever, you will be able to transfer Pokémon caught in Scarlet/Violet to previous generation games.

– However, the move reset will still be a thing; any Pokémon transferred to SV will get its moves reset. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) May 9, 2023

The main, new information in this leak is players will actually be able to transfer Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet to Sword and Shield—making it the first time Pokémon can be sent to previous generations through HOME.

That feature will only work for Pokémon featured in Sword and Shield, so any Pokémon not obtainable in the Gen VII games at some point will not be compatible for a transfer. For example, you won’t be able to transfer a Fuecoco to Sword and Shield because the Pokémon was never actually in the game.

Pokémon will also need to be available in Scarlet and Violet before they can be transferred from HOME into Gen IX games, though specifics for that have not been shared.

Related: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are about to break a 20-year-old record

Any Pokémon transferred between games will still have moves that are unavailable or unlearnable in the target game replaced with moves that it is able to learn in that game. Other basic HOME functionality like this will also still apply to all Pokémon and the storage app’s Pokédex will be updated with Scarlet and Violet’s species details.

With Pokédex entries we meant the flavor text. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) May 9, 2023

There is one element of the Scarlet and Violet Pokédex that will remain a mystery for a bit longer, as it looks like Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will not receive Pokédex numbers or descriptions with this update—just like they don’t have any in-game. They will reportedly have some flavor text talking about how the species are still under investigation, which could lead to more information about these Paradox Pokémon being shared in the future.

There may also be a new Mystery Gift included for players who link their copy of Scarlet or Violet with HOME, which would give them a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly in their storage.

All of this information should be taken lightly as no announcement about what the HOME update with connectivity for Scarlet and Violet will actually include has been shared since it was unveiled earlier this year.

More HOME update details should be shared in the near future.