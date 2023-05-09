Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are about to break a 20-year-old record set by Gold and Silver

Despite the visceral reactions from fans regarding performance issues, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are quickly rocketing toward franchise history as the newest games hit a massive new sales figure.

As of March 31, Pokémon’s Gen IX titles have sold 22.1 million units in just over four months on the market. This puts Scarlet and Violet on pace to become the second-best-selling Pokémon games in the near future if sales pick up even slightly when DLC begins to release.

At 22.1 million units, SV sold just under two million copies since we last received an update in February. At that time, they hit 20.61 million units sold and became the fourth best-selling title in the franchise, surpassing Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl by a significant margin and building upon its record-setting launch as the fastest-selling Nintendo title ever.

Pokemon Scarlet / Violet ship 1.49m copies in the first 3 months of the year, now over 22.1m units in total.

That’s more than Pokemon Sword / Shield 2nd quarter (1.31m).

Now, SV is likely to soar past Gold and Silver’s more than 20-year-old sales milestone of 23.7 million units—though that likely won’t happen until The Teal Mask DLC launches this Fall. Pokémon Red, Blue, and Green still hold the franchise record at 31.38 million units sold.

Gold and Silver held the Pokémon franchises’ second-best-seller slot from its release in 1999 and 2000 all the way until February 2022, when Sword and Shield surpassed it. However, SV will likely take that title too as Gen VII’s game sales have slowed down, reaching 25.82 million units sold as of March 31 and SV is already outpacing it by five million units in the four months after launch.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is approaching 15 million units sold at 14.83 million and should surpass BDSP’s 14.9 million in total sales, though we did not get an update on that title in this financial report. SV is still the seventh best-selling game on the Switch overall with these updated numbers.