Can Tera Raid Pokémon be Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

After completing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, seven-star Tera Raids are the best way to not only catch strong Pokémon but to get rare ones from previous generations. While the strength and rarity of the Pokémon themselves are notable, fans are wondering if you can get the chance of making these Tera Raid Pokémon shiny.

Shiny Pokémon are extremely rare and have been part of the franchise since its second generation. Normally, encountering a shiny Pokémon required hours of farming for a specific Pokémon or resetting a legendary encounter until you got the shiny.

Now, no matter which previous generation is from, these Pokémon are slowly returning to the latest in the franchise, and players want to know if they can shiny hunt these battles to have the rarest ones available.

Tera Raid Pokémon Shiny chances in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sorry trainers, you can’t get shiny Pokémon from Tera Raid Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

This doesn’t mean you can’t get shiny versions of the Pokémon unique to Tera Raid Battles, but it does require a lot more time and effort. Essentially, outside of encountering them in the wild, the other way to get shiny Pokémon is by breeding them.

Luckily, you can use the rare Pokémon you catch from these Tera Raid Battles in breeding to get eggs of their evolution line and hunt for shinys that way. It does require players to have a Ditto, but it shouldn’t be too hard to get.

The biggest downside for getting a shiny version of these Tera Raid Pokémon is they won’t have the same mark as the one you catch from the Raid event.

Due to it being a new Pokémon, it’ll start fresh, but it is the only way to get a shiny version of these rare Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.