Pokémon Scarlet and Violet erupt with new Typhlosion Tera Raid event

The Legends: Arceus trio are all here now, but only one truly makes sense.

Fans nailed yet another Pokémon Scarlet and Violet prediction, with The Pokémon Company confirming the next seven-star Tera Raid event will feature Typhlosion coming as soon as April 14.

Just like with previous seven-star Tera Raids, outside of the Surfing Pikachu, this will be the first time players can catch the Gen II starter in Scarlet and Violet.

It will be available during two event periods, starting with a global debut from April 14 to 16 and a second run from April 21 to 23. You can only catch one Typhlosion from Tera Raids since it will feature the Mightiest Mark just like other seven-star raid bosses.

Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Ghost Tera Type Typhlosion.



Runs from April 14th through 16th and April 21st through April 23rd



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/mOE18uPHgV — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) April 9, 2023

The Fire-type starter from Johto will be embracing its Hisuian counterpart during this event, taking on a Ghost Tera Type—which means it is almost guaranteed to have access to Shadow Ball as one of its moves. You still won’t be able to get Hisuian Typhlosion in the game after this, but it is a nice little nod compared to how Samurott and Decidueye were used.

If you are looking for early counters, Typhlosion is known for being a Special Attacker, so setting up rain is probably a good call. Just be ready for potential Eruption and sun shenanigans of some kind to pair with decent coverage.

Typhlosion also may have had its in-game model updated to constantly feature the fire around its neck—something fans have been asking for since the Pokémon games made the jump to 3D.

TYPHLOSION'S MODEL UPDATED TO HAVE PERMANENT FIRE????? https://t.co/gqcgT7EWhK — Vee (@AjentVee) April 9, 2023

Related: Pokémon Go’s Remote Raid changes and player strike, explained

This closes out the Legends: Arceus trio of starters that fans knew were going to be included in Tera Raids thanks to early datamines. Now we wait for potential Rillaboom and Inteleon raids to match Cinderace, which was featured back in December and January. After that, it is a toss-up if we will get more new content, or if seven-star reruns will start this Summer ahead of Gen IX’s DLC.