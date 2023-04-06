Pokémon Go’s Remote Raid changes and player strike, explained

If you’re a Pokémon Go fan who is out of the loop with the ins and outs of the community, you might have seen all the fuss about the Remote Raid Pass changes trending on social media but have no idea what it’s actually about.

Essentially, Niantic made a decision to drastically change how these items work, and in the eyes of pretty much everyone, it was a bad move that went against the wishes of the fanbase. In many ways, it was the drip that broke the levee. Dissatisfaction had already been brewing for months, but it took something as bad as that to convince players to make a stand—and what better way to do that than a strike?

Here’s everything you need to know about the situation, including the changes that sparked the strike, what the strike entails, how many people have been involved, and more.

Pokemon Go’s huge Remote Raid strike: Why it’s happening and everything that changed

What Remote Raid Passes do

Remote Raid Passes allow players to join raids remotely without having to attend them in person. This was handy during the pandemic due to all the lockdowns, but players still love them because they make raiding easier.

How Remote Raid Passes worked before the changes

Before the changes came into effect, Remote Raid Passes cost 100 Pokécoins each, or three for 300 Pokécoins. This was a good deal since players could earn a maximum of 50 Pokécoins a day from Pokémon in Gyms and spend their heard-earned Pokécoins to compete in whatever raid they needed to.

How Remote Raid Passes work after the changes

From April 6 onward, Remote Raid Passes now cost 195 PokéCoins each, or three for 525 PokéCoins. This is practically almost double the original cost, making it much harder for players to earn them for free.

What’s more, Niantic also started limiting how many Remote Raid Passes players can use each day. As it stands, that number is a maximum of five, but it could increase temporarily during special events.

Image via Niantic

Pokemon Go Remote Raid controversy timeline: How it all unfolded

Image via Niantic

Why fans are mad about the Remote Raid Pass changes

Players are upset about the changes for several reasons. First, they believe the price increase coupled with the daily limit is greedy—something which they’ve criticized Niantic for quite a lot this year.

Second, they feel like Remote Raid Passes have become an integral part of the game and of enjoying them. The latest changes undermine that, forcing players to invest more time to physically attend raids instead.

Third, it’s a slap in the face of fans who have wanted nothing more than for their voices to be heard for years now, and they’ve decided enough is enough and it’s finally time to band together to do something about it.

How Niantic has responded to the backlash

Niantic hasn’t publicly acknowledged the backlash, nor have they acknowledged the strike. That could change, however, depending on how much momentum the strike ends up having.

What happens next

The ideal outcome for the community is that the strike becomes so widespread it draws a response from Niantic, who will make Remote Raid Passes cheaper and increase their daily limit or revert the changes entirely. It would also teach Niantic an important lesson—listen to what fans are saying and take it on board.

The more pessimistic outcome, and in the eyes of some fans, the more realistic one, is that Niantic will continue to ignore the situation, in which case, lots of players will never return, diminishing the player base.

Those who aren’t willing to call it quits yet, however, will have a chip on their shoulder forever, and although they might still play from time to time, that could change the next time Niantic makes an unwanted change.

Fans have played their hand. The ball is now in Niantic’s court, and it’s up to them to decide what happens next when it comes to Pokemon Go’s future.