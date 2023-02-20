Niantic sets further restrictions on one of Pokémon Go’s most beloved features, quickly removes changes from app

It might soon become more difficult to play with friends around the world.

A prominent feature that kept Pokémon Go players connected to one another during the pandemic appears to be receiving a substantial change that will further limit its use and accessibility.

Niantic seems to have pushed an update to the text of Remote Raid Passes within Pokémon Go before promptly removing it from the live version of the game. The altered description of the item, which allows players to participate in Raids regardless of where they are in the world, indicated that there was a daily limit to the amount of these Raid passes that could be used when there never was before.

So @PokemonGoApp has updated the text of remote raid passes to indicate that we are soon to be limited to the amount of Remote Raids we can do in a single day



This is going to seriously impact how a lot of people play the game.



I think this is a very bad idea. pic.twitter.com/7MoxXQ11t2 — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) February 20, 2023

Joe Merrick, the webmaster of Serebii.net, posted a screengrab of the updated text, though he explained that the description was reverted quickly thereafter—likely indicating an oversight in release by Niantic. But this change could be implemented in the near future.

This supposed change follows a complicated history of unfavorable alterations to Remote Raid Passes since their introduction in 2020. They were once given to players on a weekly basis but were soon locked behind the price of normal Raid Passes, leading to the dissatisfaction of players who felt Niantic had disregarded the current global circumstances.

After these first waves of changes to the item were added, Remote Raid Passes also limited the full power of the Pokémon being used from a distance as a penalty for not being present in person for the Raid. Players can also only hold three Remote Raid Passes at once.

Unlike normal Raid Passes, which can be replenished daily for free and then substituted out with Premium Raid Passes for further daily participation in Raids, Remote Raid Passes must be purchased individually for 100 PokéCoins and cannot be substituted for other types of passes. They scarcely appear in bundles available via the in-game shop.

While it is not clear if this daily limit to Remote Raid Passes is coming to Pokémon Go in the near future, Niantic pushing this description change appears to indicate that it will be making its way into the game at some point.

Dot Esports has reached out to Niantic for comment.