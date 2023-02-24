Latest Pokémon News: Remote Raid Passes boycott threats grow, Pikachu Tera Raid Battle event fires up

Pokémon Go players are so desperate to discourage Niantic from adding a daily limit to Remote Raid Passes after a slip-up hinted as much, they’ve come up with some ground rules on how to do it as the movement gains traction.

In other news, the Unrivaled Pikachu Tera Raid Battle event has landed in Scarlet and Violet, and like other 7-Star Tera Raids that have come before it, it’s proving quite a challenge. Meanwhile, a bizarre story involving a drug dealer who developed an unhealthy Go addiction while on the job has come to light after it was mentioned during his sentencing.

And on a final note, Pokémon UK has donated a generous amount to help children and families affected by the ongoing earthquakes in Turkey and Syria this month.

Image via Niantic

Go boycott over Remote Raid passes gains traction

In yesterday’s Pokémon news wrap, we reported that Go players were threatening to boycott Niantic’s potential decision to add a daily limit to Remote Raid Passes by deleting the game.

Today, that movement has gained traction after a player created a thread and provided some ground rules on how to make the boycott work—assuming Niantic’s decision goes ahead. In case Niantic goes through with their Remote Raid Pass changes, this is how we can react and show we aren’t ok with their greediness. Join the cause and save money!

Unlike others who want to delete the app, the player suggested not purchasing any Remote Raid Passes or Premium Raid Passes for a week, doing as many raids as you can before the change, and encouraging others to do the same without being toxic.

More than 3,500 people upvoted the post, with hundreds of others leaving comments before it was taken dow, suggesting there was a unified stance, of sorts.

Image via u/Moumantai on Reddit

Unrivaled Pikachu Tera Raid Battle event makes waves in Scarlet and Violet

The highly-anticipated Unrivaled Pikachu Tera Raid Battle event kicked off today in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Players have had their hands full trying to find the best counters to make the process of finding and catching one with the optimal Tera-Type easier. So far, Gastrodon, Clodsire, Appletun, Lurantis, Wo-Chien, and Arboliva have proven most effective, but it’s still not an easy task. Making the right decisions in battle is important, too.

The event will last from now until Pokémon Day on Feb. 27 at 6:59 am PST, so there’s still plenty of time to catch one, or help others catch one while earning all the rewards.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Drug dealer played Go on the ‘job’ for an entire year while being investigated

It’s not often you see the words drug dealer and Pokémon Go together in the same sentence, but this bizarre yet hilarious story reported by Metro trending among fans is one of those times.

Throughout the course of a 12-month investigation into a “well-organized” drug gang, police tracked a 41-year-old man who was one of their dealers as he went about his business.

It turns out, however, the man was often seen finding and catching Pokémon while playing Pokémon Go on the job. It was even mentioned in court after he was caught but didn’t stop him from being slapped with a five-year sentence.

Image by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Pokémon UK makes charitable donation to Turkish and Syrian earthquake relief fund

Pokémon UK, an offshoot of The Pokémon Company, donated $200,000 to help those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that have turned people’s lives upside down.

They join the growing list of others involved in the video game industry, including Turkish-raised streamer Hasan Piker, who raised more than one million dollars, and Destiny 2 developers Bungie, who raised over $200,000.