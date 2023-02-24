Where to find Unrivaled Pikachu Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The next big Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be a Water-Tera Type Pikachu with the Mightiest Mark. The event will take place from Feb. 23 at 4pm until Feb. 27 at 6.59am PST a.k.a. Pokémon Day, so be sure to catch the rare Pikachu while you have the chance.

In order to battle and catch the Unrivaled Pikachu, you will need to have completed the main Scarlet and Violet story and unlocked access to six and seven-star raids.

Once you have all that out of the way, wait for the event to begin and follow the steps below to find the Unrivaled Pikachu Tera Raids.

How to get Unrivaled Pikachu Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tracking down these Pikachu Tera Raids should be easy as long as you’ve already unlocked six and seven-star raids. If you’ve done the previous Unrivaled raids for Charizard, Cinderace, and Greninja, this will be a breeze.

As with every online event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, make sure you are connected to the internet.

From the main menu, access the Poké Portal, select Mystery Gift, and select “Check Poké Portal News.” This will ensure that you have the latest updates to participate in the exclusive Pikachu Tera Raids.

Pull up your map and search for the seven-star Tera Raid icon. It should stand out as a black Water Tera Raid icon with a pink glow around it.

Click on the icon and set it as your destination on the map.

Fly to the nearest Poké Center or landmark and follow the direction of the flag icon on your mini-map.

Once you reach the Black Crystal Tera Raid den, you have the option to challenge it as a group or alone. Pick whichever option you’re more comfortable with.

Alternatively, you can join someone else’s Tera Raid by connecting to the internet or inputting a unique Link Code from the Poké Portal.

Be sure to have some level 100 Pokémon to take on this raid. Because we’re dealing with a Water-Tera Type Pikachu, consider training up a strong Grass-type Pokémon, which will resist STAB Electric and Water-type attacks while hitting Pikachu for huge damage.