Latest Pokémon News: Major bug ruins Go Tour: Hoenn, Niantic leaks controversial Remote Raid Pass changes

An infuriating bug is affecting a large number of Pokémon Go players who participated in the Go Tour: Hoenn event, impacting their ability to access several features. Meanwhile, Niantic added salt to the wounds by accidentally leaking changes to Remote Raid Passes that will see them bound by daily limits, much to the dismay of the community.

And on a final note, an 11-year-old Pokémon VCG player became the talk of the town after winning the Juniors Divison of the Oceania International Championships.

Go Tour: Hoenn bug is making the game unplayable

The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event is done and dusted, but there’s been a nuclear fallout of sorts since it ended. A number of players have encountered a bug causing everything from Pokémon and PokéStops to Gyms to not appear on the map, rendering the game unplayable.

Those affected by it have tried everything, including restarting the app, changing their network settings, resetting their phones, and even trying to access the app on spare phones, but nothing seems to work.

The event itself was marred by all sorts of issues and errors, too. It got to the point where Niantic asked non-ticket holders not to attend the event on the second day, sparking furor in the community.

Niantic leaks potential Remote Raid Pass changes

Niantic pushed a Pokémon Go update that, among other things, added text to the description of Remote Raid Passes in the items menu, saying “You can join (0) raids a day.” It wasn’t up for long. They removed it shortly after, suggesting it was a slip-up. Still, it convinced players, including Joe Merrick, the mastermind behind Serebii.net, that the change might come soon.

Merrick flat-out said he thinks it’s a “very bad idea” because it would “seriously impact how a lot of people play the game,” including himself and others.

Not everyone agreed, though. Some argued it encourages people to seek out local raids, which is what Pokémon Go is all about.

11-year-old girl wins international Pokémon tournament

Kiara Nguyen, an incredibly talented 11-year-old Pokémon VCG player, won the Juniors Division in the Oceania International Championships over the weekend with three wins and one loss, earning $1,500 in prize money and 500 CP towards the 2023 Pokémon World Championships.

It’s not her first rodeo. Nguyen was a 2022 Pokémon VGC Juniors Worlds Finalist, and has three Regional Championship wins and placed top eight in NAIC ‘19, top eight in OCIC ‘20, and top four in EUIC ‘22.

As for what Pokémon she used this time around, it was the lethal combination of Tatsugiri, Roaring Moon, Gholdengo, Dondozo, Desire, and Flutter Mane—all of which are meta in some way.