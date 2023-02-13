How to donate to Hasan’s Turkey and Syria earthquake relief fundraiser

Turkey and Syria were devastated by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake last week, and an outpouring of support followed as Twitch creators and viewers worked to help those affected.

Twitch’s foremost political commentator HasanAbi is well known for being of Turkish descent, and he knew following the tragedy it would be difficult for people to find a way to get their U.S. dollars converted into something that could tangibly help those impacted by the earthquake.

While it took Hasan a little bit of time to get a fundraising page set up, he was able to coordinate one less than a day after the earthquake with funds going to four different NGOs including CARE Syria, AKUT, Ahbap, and CARE Turkey.

So far, the donation drive has raised more than $1.3 million through softgiving, and the fundraiser’s website makes it relatively simple to donate.

How to donate to Hasan’s Turkey-Syria Earthquake Fund

Donations to earthquake relief can be made at the fundraiser’s official website. Directly below the total dollar amount of funds raised, you can click a donation total you would like to make, or you can click the gray box labeled “Donation Amount” to type out a specific number of dollars you would like to donate.

After you’ve done, click the large green “Next” button which will ask you for your name, email, and if you’d like, a message to add to your donation. Clicking the green “Next” button again will lead to a page where you provide credit card information before officially submitting your donation.

Related: Hasan explains poor reporting of earthquake recovery fundraising efforts by Turkish media

Early in the life of the fundraiser, trolls online tried to spread false information suggesting that Hasan was using the drive to make a profit for himself. Hasan responded to those accusations by confirming he doesn’t receive any donated money.

Instead, it goes directly to the associated Turkish and Syrian charities.