How to get your Twitch Recap 2024

December has arrived and so, too, has yearly recaps for everyone’s favorite apps and services. Now, Twitch is the latest to join the party with its 2024 Twitch Recap.

Recommended Videos

The streaming website’s annual recap has become a rite of passage for the most dedicated viewers, memers, and trolls on Twitch. It’s a fun tool to reminisce on the year that was and share fun stats with your favorite content creators to show just how much you supported their endeavors.

The site that was founded on gaming has expanded to a whole lot more over the years, including Just Chatting, music, arts and crafts, body painting, hot tubs, and everything in between, so there’s plenty of room for fans to spread out and watch whatever strikes their fancy. Twitch Recap has kept track of it all.

Here’s everything there is to know about how to get your Twitch Recap for 2024.

How to get your Twitch Recap in 2024

Who’d you watch this year? Image via Twitch

To find your Twitch Recap, make sure you’re logged in on Twitch, and then head to the annual recap page on Twitch’s website. Here’s where you will find all of the relevant information that Twitch has gathered up this year about not only your viewership, but stats for your own streams if you had any, along with more.

Stats on this page include just how many hours you spent watching Twitch (this is always a shocker to see), along with how many days you visited the site throughout the year, your favorite games or categories to watch, and your emotes you used the most.

There’s also streamer-specific stats, as well, showing who you watched the most and just how much you watched them, how much you sent messages in their chats, and a whole lot more for Twitch frequenters to feast their eyes on.

The new chat badge for 2024’s Twitch Recap is also unlocked as a part of the celebration, and you can equip it starting today by going into your chat settings.

Whatever you find in your Twitch Recap, make sure to share it on social media and tag your favorite creators to let them know. Each year, my social media feed floods with streamers who are happy and proud to see their viewers showing their love for them.

Nice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s a happy time of the year, so make sure to spread as much joy as you can while you can.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy