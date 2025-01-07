Why was Kai Cenat banned from Roblox voice chat?

Kai Cenat was playing the new Squid Game Roblox game when he received a five-minute ban from the voice chat. What did he say that could have granted the suspension? Nothing, and that led to a furious outbreak while on stream.

Roblox has a strict policy regarding what words and subjects you can’t say or talk about while using the voice chat. The majority of players on the platforms are children and most games are free for all ages, so you can’t use any violent language, and cursing is out of the question while playing any Roblox game, but Kai knew that and even warned his friend before he got the suspension.

Kai Cenat gets suspended from voice chat for no apparent reason

The dreaded screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the release of Netflix’s Squid Game second season, Kai Cenat and some of this AMP crew were playing a game on Roblox based on the challenges from the show on Jan 5. While doing the Dalgona candy challenge where you have to carefully trim the shape of an object without breaking the cookie, Kai almost cursed but held back.

A few seconds later, Fanum swore, and Kai warned him not to curse. “Don’t curse, they gonna ban you, gang,” Kai pleaded on stream. Fanum apologized and everything seemed fine, but after a few seconds in silence, Kai received the “voice chat suspended” pop-up.

The pop-up said he received a five-minute suspension from the voice chat for using language that goes against the Roblox Community Standards. Kai immediately slamed his desk several times in a fury and said “How do you ban me for warning somebody? I warned them!” After a few seconds repeating that, he finished the challenge. He then stood up in disbelief and rage before going back to playing the game normally.

Roblox banned Kai Cenat from being able to use voice chat after trying to warn Fanum not to curse in game… 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YT5Re9KCxX — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 6, 2025

Kai wasn’t banned from the game, he only received a suspension from the voice chat—but if he gets another voice chat offense, he could lose his account for good. There was an option to click on the “Did we make a mistake?” button to avoid that suspension from counting, but Kai was too distressed and wanted to finish the challenge.

It’s possible the game detected his cut-short cursing as a full curse and that led to the suspension, but if that was the case, the suspension should have come before he warned Fanum not to curse. Maybe saying the word curse is what led to the suspension, but there is no way of knowing. Kai and Fanum only played Roblox for a couple more minutes before Kai decided to move on to Grand Theft Auto.

