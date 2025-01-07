All Royale High Everfriend 2025 Halo answers: Harmonic Hearts

Royal High is starting the new year with a new Everfriend 2025 event, allowing players to wish in the Dream Fountain to get the elusive Harmonic Hearts Halo.

To get to the Dream Fountain in Roblox’s Royal High, you simply need to log into the game, and you should spawn near the Fountain automatically. After that, you can wish every two hours for free, which will randomly start a story written by different writers. If you’re looking to find the options that give you the chance to obtain a Halo or other rewards, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the latest Harmonic Hearts Halo at the Everfriend event in Royal High.

All Royale High Everfriend 2025 Harmonic Hearts Halo answers, listed

Each of the Royale High Everfriend 2025 stories has four unique options you can choose and they will automatically give you rewards. Every story doesn’t have the chance of dropping a Halo, so you’ll need to choose specific options to enhance your odds of securing the item. Once you open a story after making the wish, make sure to find the story author’s name on the left and use the table below to find the good options to choose from and gain free rewards.

Story Authors Option A Option B Option C Option D aurestelle -Diamonds+XP +Diamonds +Nothing +XP BeautifulSweetheart +Nothing +Nothing +EXP +Diamonds+Nothing COTTON_CANDYFLUFFY / mystical_violetx +HALO Chance-Diamonds+Nothing +Nothing Crystalgemfairy -Diamonds+Nothing +Diamonds

-Diamonds +Nothing -Diamonds DameDiana +XP +XP +Nothing Dxsired_Emi +XP +Nothing -Diamonds Eve_Dusk +XP +XP +XP evollq +XP+Diamonds +XP +Nothing Kailey118 / Vampurs +Diamonds-Nothing +XP -Diamonds +Nothing KrazyKupKitty +XP +Diamonds+Nothing NeveKat101 +HALO Chance-Diamonds+Diamonds +Nothing +XP SkeptonEmpire +Diamonds +XP +Nothing -Diamonds Super_Fox666 / KingLOL141 +Diamonds +Diamonds+Nothing +Diamonds Vi_autumn / Be4utifulx +Diamonds +EXP -Diamonds+Nothing +XP weathercore +Diamonds+XP +Diamonds

Even if you choose the option with the HALO Chance, it is not guaranteed that you’ll get the seasonal Halo as it depends completely on your odds. There are other rewards such as diamonds, XP, and even debuffs that take away crucial progress from you.

The Harmonic Hearts Halo is heavily customizable and is a great option for players who want to match the tiara and the wand to their outfits. It has four different styles and allows you to choose any color for your outfit to curate it to your dress and stand out from the other players. It also allows you to add pictures to the crystals, which gives a personal touch to the reward and makes it a great accessory.

You can also trade the Harmonic Hearts Halo from other players, but you need to spend a fortune to do so, so it’s not worth it. If you do have a million diamonds or more and you want the Halo instantly, make your way to the Royale High discord server. You can talk to players and verify their Halo to trade with him and get it to your inventory. We’d recommend you not spend your precious diamonds and use most of your Dream Wishes at the fountain and choose the right options to get the Halo. If you still don’t get it, then consider trading as the last option to add the Halo to your collection.

Next up, you can read our guides on the last Glitterfrost 2024 Glacial Angel Halo answers. The list is ongoing and we’ll add more options as we test them in the game.

