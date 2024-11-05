All Royale High Glitterfrost 2024 Glacial Angel Halo answers

Royale High is bringing the festive cheer early with its Glitterfrost 2024 event, which gives players a golden chance to earn the Glacial Angel Halo to add to their collection.
Roblox’s Royale High brings the Glitterfrost event every year, and a new Halo for players looking to add a majestic addition to their wardrobe. As a reward from the Dream Fountain, you can earn the winter-themed tiara, which is blue and has white wings on the side. It looks amazing, but you must answer the story questions correctly to add it to your inventory.
Here’s everything about getting your hands on the precious Glacial Angel Halo in the Royale High Glitterfrost 2024 event.
Royale High Glitterfrost 2024 Glacial Angel Halo answers, listed
Once you reach the Royale High’s main lobby, you should spot the Dream Fountain in front of you. The Dream Fountain is located in the center of the map and is quite huge, so it’s hard to miss. You can click on the Dream Fountain and make a wish. After that, you will have to click on the Open your Eyes option and it will trigger a storyline.
The storyline is random each time, so you will have a story rolling on your screen that will always end up giving you four different colored options all leading to different rewards—or sometimes you will get nothing at all. Choosing the right options to get the XP or Diamonds is imperative if you can’t get the Holo in the story. However, if the story has a Holo option, you can choose it to have the best odds of getting the Glacial Angel Halo.
After the storyline starts, you will see the Story Author’s name on the top left side of the dialogue and you can use our cheat sheet below to choose the right options to enhance your odds of getting your Halo or earn other rewards.
|Story Authors and Their Story
|Option A
(Color: Pink)
|Option B
(Color: Red)
|Option C
(Color: Blue)
|Option D
(Color: Green)
|bookwormgal1116 Story: 4 Ice Tunnels
|-Diamonds
+XP
|+Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+XP
+Nothing
|+Nothing
-Diamonds
|EtherealFlyy & SacrificialPossums Story: Fire Element
|+HALO Chance
+XP
+Diamonds
+Nothing
|+Diamonds
+XP
|-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+XP
+Nothing
|Eviemae9
Story: Baby Polar Bear
|+Diamonds
|+HALO Chance
|+Diamonds
+XP
|+Diamonds
+XP
|Fluffy_Panda104 Story: Portals
|+XP
+Nothing
|+HALO Chance
+Diamonds
+XP
|+Diamonds
+XP
+Nothing
|+XP
|ForsakenVII
Story: Loss of Magic
|+Diamonds
+XP
|+XP
|+XP
+Nothing
|+HALO Chance
|geminifeeds
Story: Snow Day
|+XP
+Diamonds
-Diamonds
|+XP
|+Diamonds
|+HALO Chance
+XP
-Diamonds
+Nothing
|INT3RV4L4CT1C Story: Ice Fairy Bakery
|+Diamonds
+Nothing
|-Diamonds
+Nothing
|+XP
|+XP
-Diamonds
|Inxanitiy
Story: Domes
|+XP
+Diamonds
+Nothing
|+Nothing
|+Diamonds
+Nothing
|+Diamonds
|irma__aaaa
Story: Snowglobe
|+HALO Chance
-Diamonds
+XP
|+XP
|+HALO Chance
-Diamonds
+XP
|-Diamonds
+Nothing
|luckipuddin
Story: Chose an Activity
|+HALO Chance
+Diamonds
+Nothing
|+Diamonds
+XP
|+XP
+Diamonds
+Nothing
|+Diamonds
-Diamonds
|Lunaaxin
Story: Skates
|+XP
+Nothing
|+Nothing
|+HALO Chance
+XP
+Nothing
|+Nothing
|Quiixe11
Story: Ice vs Fire
|-Diamonds
+Nothing
|+XP
+Diamonds
|+HALO Chance
+Diamonds
|+XP
-Diamonds
|Un0rmalWeirdo Story: Write a Letter
|+Nothing
|+XP
+Diamonds
+Nothing
|+HALO Chance
+Diamonds
+Nothing
|+Diamonds
+Nothing
|Woiffia
Story: Rescue Center
-Diamonds
+Nothing
|+XP
+Diamonds
|+HALO Chance
+Diamonds
-Diamonds
|+EXP
+Nothing
|xCosmicPresencex & Xxsins_x
Story: Missing Fawn
|+Diamonds
+XP
|+Diamonds
|-Diamonds
|+XP
After wishing once in the Dream Fountain, it freezes in time and you will have to wait two hours for another wish. Make sure to log in every two hours and repeat the wish process to get your hands on the Glacial Angel Halo. You’re not guaranteed to get the Halo even after choosing the right option and you can end up getting something else, but you can increase your odds of getting the Halo by avoiding the answers which don’t have a Halo chance.
Apart from the Halo, the Diamond and XP rewards are also worth grinding in Royal High, so it’s a worthwhile investment of time to come back and get your hands on the elusive Halo. If you’re busy with something else and want to keep a close eye on the reset timer while being inside the game, you can open your planner and turn to page two to see the timer live. That way you can make your way to the Dream Fountain at the right time, increasing your efficiency by making a wish and getting your hands on the elusive Halo.
Published: Nov 5, 2024 06:26 pm