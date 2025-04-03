All secret fish in Fisch Second Sea and how to catch them

With Fisch’s Cursed Seas update out, there is a wide variety of secret fish to catch in Second Sea, and some of them are very hard to catch.

Roblox’s Fisch has multiple varieties of fish, but the secret fish are the hardest to catch as they don’t show up in your bestiary, and they also have a low chance of hooking in your fishing rods. If you have some fishing rods with high luck stats, you can get closer to catching these hard-to-catch fish by following our guide.

All Secret Fish in Second Sea and how to catch them in Fisch, listed

Here is a complete table with all the Secret Fish in Fisch’s Second Sea so that you can catch them easily by getting the right conditions:

Secret Fish Location Preferred bait Preferred weather or time of the day Preferred season Abyssborn Monstrosity

The Cursed Shores Luminous Larva Night, Rain Winter Dogefin

Open Ocean Mist Worms Clear, Night Winter Molten Ripple

Emberreach Luminous Larva Windy, Day Summer Phantom Koi

Isle of New Beginnings Luminous Larva Foggy, Day Autumn Primordial Levi

Lushgrove Luminous Larva Windy, Night Autumn Psychedelic Frogfish

Open Ocean Luminous Larva Foggy, Day Autumn Storm Skipper

Waveborne Golden Worm Windy, Night Spring Thornfish

Pine Shoals Luminous Larva Foggy, Night Autumn Toilet Fish

Open Ocean Mist Worms Clear, Day Summer Verdant Mirage

Azure Lagoon Luminous Larva Foggy, Day Autumn

The Luminous Larva and Mist Worms baits are unique to Second Sea’s Tropical bait crate, which is only obtainable by fishing with the magnet bait. If you want to stock up on the Golden Worm bait, you can get it randomly by waiting in the AFK Zone. If you have a Moby secret fish in your inventory, it’s definitely worth getting the Blessed Song enchant, which helps you get these.

Abyssborn Monstrosity is the most challenging fish to catch among the secret fish because it has a negative 97 percent Progress Speed and one Resilience. It is more demanding than Scylla, which was added in the Mariana’s Veil update and has the highest sell value compared to other secret fish in the game.

