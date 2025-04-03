Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing the Toilet fish in Fisch.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

All secret fish in Fisch Second Sea and how to catch them

Catch these elusive fish with ease.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Apr 2, 2025 09:10 pm

With Fisch’s Cursed Seas update out, there is a wide variety of secret fish to catch in Second Sea, and some of them are very hard to catch.

Recommended Videos

Roblox’s Fisch has multiple varieties of fish, but the secret fish are the hardest to catch as they don’t show up in your bestiary, and they also have a low chance of hooking in your fishing rods. If you have some fishing rods with high luck stats, you can get closer to catching these hard-to-catch fish by following our guide.

All Secret Fish in Second Sea and how to catch them in Fisch, listed

Picture showing the player holding Dogefin fish in Fisch.
Collect the secret fish in Second Sea to expand your collection! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a complete table with all the Secret Fish in Fisch’s Second Sea so that you can catch them easily by getting the right conditions:

Secret Fish LocationPreferred baitPreferred weather or time of the dayPreferred season
Abyssborn Monstrosity
Picture showing the Abyssborn Monstrosity fish in Fisch.		The Cursed ShoresLuminous LarvaNight, RainWinter
Dogefin
Picture showing the Dogefin fish in Fisch.		Open OceanMist WormsClear, NightWinter
Molten Ripple
Picture showing the Molten Ripple fish in Fisch.		EmberreachLuminous LarvaWindy, DaySummer
Phantom Koi
Picture showing the Phantom Koi fish in Fisch.		Isle of New BeginningsLuminous LarvaFoggy, DayAutumn
Primordial Levi
Picture showing the Primordial Levi fish in Fisch.		LushgroveLuminous LarvaWindy, NightAutumn
Psychedelic Frogfish
Picture showing the Psychedelic Frogfish fish in Fisch.		Open OceanLuminous LarvaFoggy, DayAutumn
Storm Skipper
Picture showing the Storm Skipper fish in Fisch.		WaveborneGolden WormWindy, NightSpring
Thornfish
Picture showing the Thornfish fish in Fisch.		Pine ShoalsLuminous LarvaFoggy, NightAutumn
Toilet Fish
Picture showing the Toilet fish in Fisch.		Open OceanMist WormsClear, DaySummer
Verdant Mirage
Picture showing the Verdant Mirage fish in Fisch.		Azure LagoonLuminous LarvaFoggy, DayAutumn

The Luminous Larva and Mist Worms baits are unique to Second Sea’s Tropical bait crate, which is only obtainable by fishing with the magnet bait. If you want to stock up on the Golden Worm bait, you can get it randomly by waiting in the AFK Zone. If you have a Moby secret fish in your inventory, it’s definitely worth getting the Blessed Song enchant, which helps you get these.

Abyssborn Monstrosity is the most challenging fish to catch among the secret fish because it has a negative 97 percent Progress Speed and one Resilience. It is more demanding than Scylla, which was added in the Mariana’s Veil update and has the highest sell value compared to other secret fish in the game.

Next up, you can read our guides to catch the Sea Leviathan and defeat the Cthulhu Boss in Fisch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube linkedin