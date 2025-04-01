How to get Free Spirit Rod in Fisch

The latest update in Fisch’s Second Sea has brought a wave of excitement, introducing new challenges and, most importantly, a slew of game-changing fishing rods.

Among these is the Free Spirit Rod. It’s powerful and weirdly beautiful in a skeletal-creepy way, and it has passive abilities. Overall, the rod screams style and functionality. But getting the Free Spirit Rod in Fisch is a process. You’ll sweat a little, maybe cry a little, and grind a lot. Let’s break it all down, step by step.

How to unlock the Free Spirit Rod in Fisch

Prove yourself with the Bestiary.

First things first, you can kiss the Free Spirit Rod goodbye if you’re still splashing around in the First Sea. This is an exclusive Second Sea item. The only way to get there is by defeating the Cthulhu boss. Once you’ve conquered Cthulhu, you’re officially in the right waters to start your rod journey.

Now you’ll need to fill out 70 percent of the Isles of New Beginnings Bestiary. That means catching a whole variety of fish and logging them in your Bestiary. The Free Spirit Rod costs a hefty 200,000 E$, which is no small sum even for experienced players. If you’re not already swimming in cash, you’ll need to start farming—and fast. Using Deep Coral as bait will boost your chances of reeling in high-value catches.

Once you’ve ticked off the Bestiary and saved up your E$, it’s time to claim your prize. Use your Fisch GPS to navigate to the exact coordinates: XYZ = -389.3, 78.4, -394.4. You’ll find the Free Spirit Rod leaning against the beam of a broken ship near the shore. Once you’re there, simply press E, hand over your 200,000 E$, and the rod is yours.

This rod boasts some of the best stats in the game. With a 150 percent Luck, 25 percent Lure Speed, and the ability to handle fish up to 5,000 kg, it’s built for big catches and big rewards. The rod has a 20 percent chance to trigger Skeletal Flowering, which makes purple gemstones rain from the sky. Not only does this look ridiculously cool, but it also applies the Bloom mutation to your catches. Translation? Your catches are worth 5x their normal value! Plus, its stab ability lets you instantly bump your progress bar by six percent, even if you’re debuffed. It’s a lifesaver when you’re trying to reel in those massive Second Sea fish.

So, if you’re serious about fishing in Fisch, stop dreaming. The Free Spirit Rod is out there, waiting for you to claim it. Now, go make it happen.

