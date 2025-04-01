All fish in Second Sea and how to catch them – Fisch Cursed Seas (100% Bestiary)

The new update for the Second Sea in Fisch makes you realize how much you didn’t know about virtual fishing and how much you now need to know.

Bait matters in ways it never did before. Some species in the Second Sea will only nibble if you’re using a hyper-specific bait. Yes, it’s frustrating. Yes, it’s also genius. Fisch makes you work for it, and the payoff feels earned. Some fish actively avoid certain baits. How do you figure that out? Trial and error. Or, you know, a guide like this one, because who has time to waste 30 minutes!

Waveborne (Location coordinates: XYZ= 360, 90, 780)

The starter island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish name Rarity Season Weather Active hours Bait Storm Skipper Secret Spring Windy Night Golden Worm Vortex Ray Exotic Autumn Rain Day Luminous Larva Gust Tail Mythical Summer Windy Tide-locked Nightmare Larva Wave Piercer Mythical Winter Clear Night Truffle Worm Tide Fang Legendary Autumn Windy Day Neuro Slug Breaker Moth Legendary Spring Foggy Night Gale Grub Surge Pike Rare Summer Windy Day Magnet Abyss Dart Rare Winter Rain Night Squid Depth Lurker Unusual Autumn Foggy All hours Insect Ripple Spine Unusual — — — — Foamrunner Uncommon Summer Foggy All hours Flakes Sprayfin Uncommon Winter Clear Day Minnow Drift Claw Common Autumn Rain Night Shrimp Gale Snapper Common Spring Windy Day Worm

Azure Lagoon (Location coordinates: XYZ= 1310, 80, 2113)

Prepare for the blue waters! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish name Rarity Season Weather Active hours Bait Verdant Mirage Secret Autumn Foggy Day Luminous Larva Bloomtail Mythical Spring Rain Night Mist Worms Depth Drifter Exotic Summer Windy All hours Golden Worm Azure Prowler Legendary Autumn Clear Night Mist Worms Phantom Brine Legendary Winter Foggy Day Mist Worms Reed Striker Rare Summer Windy Night Minnow Algae Lurker Rare Spring Clear Day Squid Swampjaw Unusual Autumn Rain Night Insect Glimmer Guppy Unusual Winter Foggy Day Flakes Brackscale Uncommon Spring Rain All hours Seaweed Lagoon Dart Uncommon Summer Rain Night Shrimp Murkfin Common Autumn Foggy Day Worm

Emberreach (Location coordinates: XYZ= 2390, 83, -490)

A place of perpetual heat and danger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish name Rarity Season Weather Active hours Bait Molten Ripple Secret Summer Windy Day Luminous Larva Brimstone Angler Mythical Autumn Foggy Night Ember Berries Obsidian Koi Mythical Summer Windy All hours Magnet Tropicspike Exotic Winter Windy All hours Golden Worm Cinder Dart Legendary Spring Foggy All hours Insect Emberwing Legendary Autumn Foggy Night Ember Berries Scorchray Legendary Spring Rain Night Shrimp Inferno Chaser Rare Winter Windy Night Minnow Volcanic Prowler Rare Spring Clear Day Magnet Cragscale Rare Autumn Foggy Night Minnow Blazebelly Rare Spring Clear Day Coal Smolderfang Unusual Winter Rain Night Seaweed Searfin Unusual Summer Clear Day Coal Furnace Leaper Unusual Summer Clear Day Flakes Basalt Pike Unusual Winter Rain Night Minnow Smogfish Uncommon Spring Foggy All hours Insect Sulfur Snapper Uncommon Autumn Foggy Night Squid Sunflare Tetra Uncommon Summer Rain Night Sapphire Krill Hellmaw Eel Uncommon Winter Clear Day Flakes Magma Pike Uncommon Autumn Windy All hours Seaweed Pyre Fang Common Autumn Foggy Day Worm Glowfin Skipper Common Spring Rain Night Seaweed Lava Bream Common Summer Windy All hours Insect Firecrest Common Summer Rain Night Ember Berries Moltenstripe Common Winter Clear Day Squid Ashscale Minnow Common Autumn Foggy Day Shrimp

Isle of New Beginnings (Location coordinates: XYZ= -300, 83, -380)

Let’s prepare the bait! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish name Rarity Season Weather Active hours Bait Phantom Koi Secret Autumn Foggy Day Luminous Larva Abyss Flicker Mythical Winter Rain Night Crystal Bananas Tortuga Exotic — — — — Whisper Eel Exotic Spring Windy All hours Golden Worm Lantern Snapper Legendary Summer Clear Night Crystal Bananas Driftfin Rare Autumn Rain Night Insect Horizon Tetra Unusual Spring Clear Day Flakes Crestscale Uncommon Summer Windy All hours Seaweed Reefdart Common Spring Clear Night Shrimp Tidallow Common Summer Clear Day Worm

Lushgrove (Location coordinates: XYZ= 1133, 105, -560)

Reach level 250 or above. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish name Rarity Season Weather Active hours Bait Primordial Levi Secret Autumn Windy Night Luminous Larva Jungle Phantom Mythical Summer Rain Night Lushrooms Idolfish Exotic Winter Windy All hours Golden Worm Echo Koi Legendary Spring Clear Day Lushrooms Glade Lurker Legendary Autumn Foggy Night Lushrooms Relic Dart Rare Winter Rain Night Minnow Temple Perch Rare Summer Clear Day Magnet Hollow Snapper Unusual Autumn Foggy Night Squid Fogstripe Unusual Spring Foggy All hours Insect Vinefish Uncommon Summer Windy All hours Seaweed Canopy Tetra Uncommon Winter Clear Day Flakes Bogscale Common Autumn Foggy Day Worm Murkdrifter Common Spring Rain Night Shrimp

Open Ocean (Location coordinates: XYZ= —)

Complete the Cthulhu boss fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish name Rarity Season Weather Active hours Bait Psychedelic Frogfish Secret Autumn Foggy Day Luminous Larva Dogefin Secret Winter Clear Night Mist Worms Sea Leviathan Exotic Spring Foggy All hours Luminous Larva X-ray Tetra Exotic Summer Windy Day Sapphire Krill Bigfin Squid Mythical Autumn Foggy Night Crystal Bananas Pelican Eel Mythical Spring Rain Day Mist Worms Tripod Fish Mythical Winter Clear Day Sapphire Krill Snakehead Legendary Summer Windy Night Minnow Knifefish Legendary Spring Foggy Night Lagoon Leech Sarcastic Fringehead Legendary Autumn Rain Day Gale Grub Velvet Belly Lanternshark Legendary Winter Foggy Night Crystal Bananas Fangtooth Rare Spring Rain Night Lushrooms Telescopefish Rare Winter Clear Night Squid Boarfish Unusual Winter Rain Night Ember Berries Snipefish Unusual Autumn Foggy Day Flakes Lumpclinger Unusual Summer Windy Day Gale Grub Four-Eyes Fish Uncommon Spring Windy All hours Lagoon Leech Black Swallower Uncommon Winter Rain Night Minnow Warty Angler Uncommon Autumn Foggy Night Crystal Bananas Rock Gunnel Common Spring Rain Night Shrimp Hogchoker Common Summer Clear Day Sapphire Krill Pupfish Common Summer Windy Day Mist Worms

Pine Shoal (Location coordinates: XYZ= 1165, 80, 480)

Catch eight unique fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish name Rarity Season Weather Active hours Bait Thornfish Secret Autumn Foggy Night Luminous Larva Sunray Sunscale Exotic Summer Clear Day — Parktail Snapper Mythical Summer Clear Day Gale Grub Pine Zephyrfish Legendary Spring Windy Night Gale Grub Oak Stripetail Rare Winter Foggy Day Squid Redwood Duskray Unusual Autumn Clear Night Minnow Blue Foamtail Uncommon Winter Rain Night Flakes Drifting Gildfin Common Autumn Foggy Night Shrimp Watching Gildfin Common Spring Clear Day Worm

The Cursed Shores (Location coordinates: XYZ= -235, 85, 1930)

The bestiary comes with 13 fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish name Rarity Season Weather Active hours Bait Abyssborn Monstrosity Secret Winter Rain Night Luminous Larva Dreaming Aberration Exotic Spring Foggy Night Mist Worms Chasm Leech Mythical Winter Foggy All hours Mist Worms Veinspawn Legendary Winter Rain Night Mist Worms Screaming Fluke Legendary Autumn Windy Night Mist Worms Hollowfin Rare Winter Clear Night Squid Crawling Angler Rare Autumn Foggy Night Sapphire Krill Tumor Pike Unusual Autumn Foggy Night Insect Split Eye Snapper Unusual Spring Windy Day Flakes Murkslither Uncommon Winter Rain Night Squid Rotjaw Uncommon Autumn Foggy Day Minnow Blisterfish Common Autumn Rain Night Worm Gloombiter Common Winter Foggy Night Shrimp

