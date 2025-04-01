Schedule 1 mixing guide Schedule 1 Casino guide All console commands in Schedule 1 Fortnite season start and end dates
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

All fish in Second Sea and how to catch them – Fisch Cursed Seas (100% Bestiary)

Now grab your rod.
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Apr 1, 2025 02:26 am

The new update for the Second Sea in Fisch makes you realize how much you didn’t know about virtual fishing and how much you now need to know.

Bait matters in ways it never did before. Some species in the Second Sea will only nibble if you’re using a hyper-specific bait. Yes, it’s frustrating. Yes, it’s also genius. Fisch makes you work for it, and the payoff feels earned. Some fish actively avoid certain baits. How do you figure that out? Trial and error. Or, you know, a guide like this one, because who has time to waste 30 minutes!

Table of contents

All fish in Fisch Second Sea and how to get them (Cursed Seas update)

Waveborne (Location coordinates: XYZ= 360, 90, 780)

The starter island. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fish nameRaritySeasonWeatherActive hoursBait
Storm SkipperSecretSpringWindyNightGolden Worm
Vortex RayExoticAutumnRainDayLuminous Larva
Gust TailMythicalSummerWindyTide-lockedNightmare Larva
Wave PiercerMythicalWinterClearNightTruffle Worm
Tide FangLegendaryAutumnWindyDayNeuro Slug
Breaker MothLegendarySpringFoggyNightGale Grub
Surge PikeRareSummerWindyDayMagnet
Abyss DartRareWinterRainNightSquid
Depth LurkerUnusualAutumnFoggyAll hoursInsect
Ripple SpineUnusual
FoamrunnerUncommonSummerFoggyAll hoursFlakes
SprayfinUncommonWinterClearDayMinnow
Drift ClawCommonAutumnRainNightShrimp
Gale SnapperCommonSpringWindyDayWorm

Azure Lagoon (Location coordinates: XYZ= 1310, 80, 2113)

Prepare for the blue waters! Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fish nameRaritySeasonWeatherActive hoursBait
Verdant MirageSecretAutumnFoggyDayLuminous Larva
BloomtailMythicalSpringRainNightMist Worms
Depth DrifterExoticSummerWindyAll hoursGolden Worm
Azure ProwlerLegendaryAutumnClearNightMist Worms
Phantom BrineLegendaryWinterFoggyDayMist Worms
Reed StrikerRareSummerWindyNightMinnow
Algae LurkerRareSpringClearDaySquid
SwampjawUnusualAutumnRainNightInsect
Glimmer GuppyUnusualWinterFoggyDayFlakes
BrackscaleUncommonSpringRainAll hoursSeaweed
Lagoon DartUncommonSummerRainNightShrimp
MurkfinCommonAutumnFoggyDayWorm

Emberreach (Location coordinates: XYZ= 2390, 83, -490)

A place of perpetual heat and danger. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fish nameRaritySeasonWeatherActive hoursBait
Molten RippleSecretSummerWindyDayLuminous Larva
Brimstone AnglerMythicalAutumnFoggyNightEmber Berries
Obsidian KoiMythicalSummerWindyAll hoursMagnet
TropicspikeExoticWinterWindyAll hoursGolden Worm
Cinder DartLegendarySpringFoggyAll hoursInsect
EmberwingLegendaryAutumnFoggyNightEmber Berries
ScorchrayLegendarySpringRainNightShrimp
Inferno ChaserRareWinterWindyNightMinnow
Volcanic ProwlerRareSpringClearDayMagnet
CragscaleRareAutumnFoggyNightMinnow
BlazebellyRareSpringClearDayCoal
SmolderfangUnusualWinterRainNightSeaweed
SearfinUnusualSummerClearDayCoal
Furnace LeaperUnusualSummerClearDayFlakes
Basalt PikeUnusualWinterRainNightMinnow
SmogfishUncommonSpringFoggyAll hoursInsect
Sulfur SnapperUncommonAutumnFoggyNightSquid
Sunflare TetraUncommonSummerRainNightSapphire Krill
Hellmaw EelUncommonWinterClearDayFlakes
Magma PikeUncommonAutumnWindyAll hoursSeaweed
Pyre FangCommonAutumnFoggyDayWorm
Glowfin SkipperCommonSpringRainNightSeaweed
Lava BreamCommonSummerWindyAll hoursInsect
FirecrestCommonSummerRainNightEmber Berries
MoltenstripeCommonWinterClearDaySquid
Ashscale MinnowCommonAutumnFoggyDayShrimp

Isle of New Beginnings (Location coordinates: XYZ= -300, 83, -380)

Let’s prepare the bait! Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fish nameRaritySeasonWeatherActive hoursBait
Phantom KoiSecretAutumnFoggyDayLuminous Larva
Abyss FlickerMythicalWinterRainNightCrystal Bananas
TortugaExotic
Whisper EelExoticSpringWindyAll hoursGolden Worm
Lantern SnapperLegendarySummerClearNightCrystal Bananas
DriftfinRareAutumnRainNightInsect
Horizon TetraUnusualSpringClearDayFlakes
CrestscaleUncommonSummerWindyAll hoursSeaweed
ReefdartCommonSpringClearNightShrimp
TidallowCommonSummerClearDayWorm

Lushgrove (Location coordinates: XYZ= 1133, 105, -560)

Reach level 250 or above. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fish nameRaritySeasonWeatherActive hoursBait
Primordial LeviSecretAutumnWindyNightLuminous Larva
Jungle PhantomMythicalSummerRainNightLushrooms
IdolfishExoticWinterWindyAll hoursGolden Worm
Echo KoiLegendarySpringClearDayLushrooms
Glade LurkerLegendaryAutumnFoggyNightLushrooms
Relic DartRareWinterRainNightMinnow
Temple PerchRareSummerClearDayMagnet
Hollow SnapperUnusualAutumnFoggyNightSquid
FogstripeUnusualSpringFoggyAll hoursInsect
VinefishUncommonSummerWindyAll hoursSeaweed
Canopy TetraUncommonWinterClearDayFlakes
BogscaleCommonAutumnFoggyDayWorm
MurkdrifterCommonSpringRainNightShrimp

Open Ocean (Location coordinates: XYZ= —)

Complete the Cthulhu boss fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fish nameRaritySeasonWeatherActive hoursBait
Psychedelic FrogfishSecretAutumnFoggyDayLuminous Larva
DogefinSecretWinterClearNightMist Worms
Sea LeviathanExoticSpringFoggyAll hoursLuminous Larva
X-ray TetraExoticSummerWindyDaySapphire Krill
Bigfin SquidMythicalAutumnFoggyNightCrystal Bananas
Pelican EelMythicalSpringRainDayMist Worms
Tripod FishMythicalWinterClearDaySapphire Krill
SnakeheadLegendarySummerWindyNightMinnow
KnifefishLegendarySpringFoggyNightLagoon Leech
Sarcastic FringeheadLegendaryAutumnRainDayGale Grub
Velvet Belly LanternsharkLegendaryWinterFoggyNightCrystal Bananas
FangtoothRareSpringRainNightLushrooms
TelescopefishRareWinterClearNightSquid
BoarfishUnusualWinterRainNightEmber Berries
SnipefishUnusualAutumnFoggyDayFlakes
LumpclingerUnusualSummerWindyDayGale Grub
Four-Eyes FishUncommonSpringWindyAll hoursLagoon Leech
Black SwallowerUncommonWinterRainNightMinnow
Warty AnglerUncommonAutumnFoggyNightCrystal Bananas
Rock GunnelCommonSpringRainNightShrimp
HogchokerCommonSummerClearDaySapphire Krill
PupfishCommonSummerWindyDayMist Worms

Pine Shoal (Location coordinates: XYZ= 1165, 80, 480)

Catch eight unique fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fish nameRaritySeasonWeatherActive hoursBait
ThornfishSecretAutumnFoggyNightLuminous Larva
Sunray SunscaleExoticSummerClearDay
Parktail SnapperMythicalSummerClearDayGale Grub
Pine ZephyrfishLegendarySpringWindyNightGale Grub
Oak StripetailRareWinterFoggyDaySquid
Redwood DuskrayUnusualAutumnClearNightMinnow
Blue FoamtailUncommonWinterRainNightFlakes
Drifting GildfinCommonAutumnFoggyNightShrimp
Watching GildfinCommonSpringClearDayWorm

The Cursed Shores (Location coordinates: XYZ= -235, 85, 1930)

The bestiary comes with 13 fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fish nameRaritySeasonWeatherActive hoursBait
Abyssborn MonstrositySecretWinterRainNightLuminous Larva
Dreaming AberrationExoticSpringFoggyNightMist Worms
Chasm LeechMythicalWinterFoggyAll hoursMist Worms
VeinspawnLegendaryWinterRainNightMist Worms
Screaming FlukeLegendaryAutumnWindyNightMist Worms
HollowfinRareWinterClearNightSquid
Crawling AnglerRareAutumnFoggyNightSapphire Krill
Tumor PikeUnusualAutumnFoggyNightInsect
Split Eye SnapperUnusualSpringWindyDayFlakes
MurkslitherUncommonWinterRainNightSquid
RotjawUncommonAutumnFoggyDayMinnow
BlisterfishCommonAutumnRainNightWorm
GloombiterCommonWinterFoggyNightShrimp

