How to get to the Second Sea in Fisch

The Second Sea is a major part of player progression in the world of Fisch, allowing you to regain the feeling of starting the game anew, but with new fishing areas and tougher enemies. This guide will walk you through every step to ensure you reach the Second Sea smoothly.

Requirements to unlock the Second Sea in Fisch

Before you can travel to the Second Sea, you must meet these two requirements:

Reach Level 250

Defeat the Cthulhu Boss

There is some confusion about the level requirement, as some have suggested you only need to be Level 200. However, attempting to enter the Crypt of the Green One at Level 200 will still result in your character getting instantly killed. While some players have bypassed this restriction due to a bug that allowed them to enter after dying to the fireballs from the Crypt’s guards, it’s not a reliable method and will likely be patched in the future. To avoid frustration, make sure you reach Level 250 before attempting this challenge.

Where to find the Sea Traveler and enter the Crypt in Fisch

Go to the back of the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sea Traveler NPC is your gateway between the First and Second Sea. You can find him outside the entrance to the Crypt of the Green One on Terrapin Island at coordinates (143, 150, 2031). When you talk to him before meeting the requirements, you will have this interaction:

Sea Traveler: “Do you believe you are prepared?”

Player response: “I was always prepared.”

Sea Traveler: “Not sure if that’s possible… You still lack something.”

At this point, you can enter the Crypt, but cannot proceed past the guards until you have leveled up and defeated the Cthulhu Boss.

Yes, my level is too low. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have reached Level 250, head to the back of Terrapin Island and approach the Sea Traveler again. Behind him is a large stone door that will teleport you to the Crypt of the Green One. Here, you will meet Silas, an NPC who provides access to the Cthulhu Boss.

If you attempt to enter before meeting the level requirement, Silas will block your way and say:

Silas: “I can’t let you through, man. You aren’t strong enough!”

Ignoring this warning and continuing forward will result in your character being attacked by the guards, who will shoot fireballs at you. If you persist after being attacked the first time, you will be hit again and die, receiving the unique death message: You were warned. Come back at Level 250.

Once you meet the requirement, you can pass through safely.

How to defeat the Cthulhu Boss in Fisch

I died for this guide. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Walk up to the gate next to Silas, and it will raise itself for you. Go through and down the corridor. You won’t be attacked unless you’re too low a level. You’ll trigger a short cutscene before entering the Cthulhu Boss arena.

In the boss chamber, you must use the Keeper’s Torch, an item that appears in your inventory as soon as you enter. To attack Cthulhu, you need to strengthen the Keeper’s Torch with flames from the colored lanterns scattered around the arena. The boss has a mechanic where his health bar is tied to specific colors. Match the flame color to the one indicated beneath his health bar to deal maximum damage.

During the fight, make use of items like the Advanced Glider from the Northern Summit or the Glimmersuit Boots from Mariana’s Veil to boost your speed and avoid attacks. The arena has various platforms where lanterns are located, so keep an eye on your surroundings and be ready to move.

Once Cthulhu’s health is fully depleted, take cover behind the bars in the arena to avoid his final attack. A cutscene will play to end the fight, and a large hole will open in the center of the room. Jump down to be teleported to the Second Sea.

How to travel between seas in Fisch

Now that you have unlocked the Second Sea, you can travel freely between the two locations. To return to the First Sea, find the Sea Traveler in Waveborne (the Second Sea’s starter island). Interact with him and select the dialogue option:

Player response: “I was always prepared.”

He will then teleport you back to the First Sea. Similarly, to return to the Second Sea from the First, visit the Sea Traveler on Terrapin Island and select the same dialogue option.

Reaching the Second Sea in Fisch is a significant milestone that requires careful preparation. By leveling up to 250, defeating the Cthulhu Boss, and using the Sea Traveler, you can unlock an entirely new area filled with challenges and opportunities. Now that you know what to do, prepare for battle and set sail for the Second Sea!

