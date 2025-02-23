Complete Fisch Mariana’s Veil event guide

Mariana’s Veil is a vast underwater cave system deep beneath Roslit Bay in Fisch, packed with quests, puzzles, and upgrades that allow players to explore its mysterious depths. To explore the area, you’ll need a Submarine, which requires some parts before you can dive into this adventure.

Recommended Videos

How to Start the Mariana’s Veil Event in Fisch

Doc will give you the drill! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To begin the new Fisch event, head to Roslit Bay and find Dr Glimmerfin at the Submarine Depot on the northwestern part of the island at coordinates (-1305, 130, 310).

Step 1: Obtaining the Drill

When you speak to Dr Glimmerfin for the first time, he’ll give you a Drill, which is needed to extract Submarine Parts from rocks in Roslit Bay’s coral reef.

Step 2: Collecting Submarine parts

Get drilling! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To construct the Submarine, you need to drill rocks around Roslit Bay’s coral reef. Each rock takes 10 drill hits to break, and when broken, it will sink before resurfacing in a few seconds—allowing you to drill again.

The following 5 Submarine Parts are required, each with a 5% drop chance from drilled rocks:

Windows

Submarine Top

Side Fins

Metal Panels

Back Fins

Step 3: Constructing the Submarine

Once you’ve collected all five parts, return to the Submarine Depot and put each one on the transparent Submarine near Dr Glimmerfin. A cutscene will play, clearing the magma beneath the reef and unlocking the Submarine as a spawnable boat. Yours will spawn automatically, right by the depot. Unfortunately, if there are other players there, it’s hard to tell which one is yours—go inside through the hatch at the top and check the seats to find your in-game name.

Step 4: Descending into Mariana’s Veil

The entry point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sit in your Submarine and steer it into Roslit Bay’s cove. Look for the underwater rock border—this is where you need to descend.

Fisch Mariana’s Veil walkthrough

Controlling the submarine is straightforward, with E and Q used to ascend and descend, while standard boat controls allow for horizontal movement. Each layer of the cave is blocked by rocks, which break once the required upgrades are obtained. These upgrades are essential, as attempting to descend without them results in instant death. The Glimmerfin Suit helps with temperature resistance but does not allow free movement in the water without a submarine.

Volcanic Vents – The first cave layer

The entrance! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The entrance to the Volcanic Vents is located at (-2745, -2325, 865). Progression through this layer requires the Heat Upgrade for the submarine, and you can find the quest for that upgrade by following the horizontal tunnel to the southeast and surfacing when there’s an expanse of water above you again. This will reveal a large cave at (-3420, -2275, 3765), where an Innkeeper and Submariner can be found. A portal back to Roslit Bay is also available next to the Innkeeper.

Complete this or you can’t go further. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your focus point should be the altar in front of the Innkeeper, which shows images of the four items that you must obtain to be rewarded with the Heat Upgrade for your Submarine and a Level 1 Glimmerfin Suit. The items you need are:

One Lava Crystal

One Inferno Hide

One Infernal Iguanafish

One Blisterback Blenny

Fish here! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Orange crystal rocks near the shore where the submarine docks contain Lava Crystals when drilled, while fishing in the lava pond at (-3343.3, -2028, 4076) provides the Inferno Hide, Infernal Iguanafish, and Blisterback Blenny. If you’re struggling with the GPS, simply follow the path south from the shore and complete the obby using a Glider or Advanced Glider. It’s a straightforward path, though you can get burned by the obstacles.

At the center of the volcanic fishing area, the Volcanic Rod can be purchased for 300,000C$.

Once all materials are collected, return them to the altar near the Innkeeper for the Heat Upgrade for the submarine and the Level 1 Glimmerfin Suit, which provides resistance to the extreme temperatures of the Volcanic Vents. This will allow you to stay in the area longer to complete the Bestiary and descend to the next area which will now be open to you.

Volcanic Rod stats

Behold! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lure Speed: 30 percent

Luck: 90 percent

Control: 0.1

Resilience: 15 percent

Max kg: Infinite

Volcanic Vents full Bestiary

A complete Bestiary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish Rarity Weather Season Time of Day Bait Hellfire Haddock Common Rain Summer Night Worm Inferno Hide Common Any Any Any Any Embertail Eel Uncommon Any Spring Night Flakes Infernal Iguanafish Uncommon Windy Any Night Insect Smoldering Stingray Unusual Any Spring Night Seaweed Molten Moray Rare Rain Spring Any Minnow Pyrite Pufferfish Rare Any Autumn Night Shrimp Scalding Swordfish Legendary Clear Summer Day Truffle Worm Blisterback Blenny Mythical Clear Summer Day Fish Head Magma Leviathan Secret Foggy Summer Day Truffle Worm

Challenger’s Deep – The second cave layer

Does anyone else get lost in these areas? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Beneath the Volcanic Vents lies Challenger’s Deep, with its entrance at (-2630, -3830, 755). Similar to the previous layer, a tunnel to the northwest must be navigated to get to the Ice Upgrade so you can explore deeper. The tunnel ends at an ice-themed cave at (-835, -3295, -625), where an Innkeeper and Submariner await. Another portal to Roslit Bay is available near the Innkeeper, and there’s a new altar for you to complete.

Challenger’s Deep introduces a temperature mechanic similar to the Northern Summit. The Winter Cloak (from the Northern Summit) or the Level 2 Glimmerfin Suit (this area’s quest reward) is required for your character to stay warm. There is a campfire near the portal at (-760, -3280, -715) that offers temporary relief, but it’s kind of pointless considering how much time you’ll be spending in a completely different area.

Give a suit, get a suit! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The items you need for the upgrade are:

One Ice Crystal

One Cryoskin

One Polar Prowler

Your Level 1 Glimmerfin Suit

Pull on your Winter Coat and get fishing! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To acquire the Ice Upgrade, drilling the blue crystal rocks near the quest altar provides Ice Crystals, and fishing in the Ice Tunnel (found by following the path to the northwest) will give you the Cryoskin and Polar Prowler you need—if you can catch them.

The Challenger’s Rod, priced at 2,500,000C$, can be purchased in the Ice Fishing Cave near the entrance at (740, -3355, -1530).

Once you have the Ice Upgrade and Glimmerfin Suit Lvl 2, the path to the next cave layer opens and you can head to the Abyssal Zenith.

Challenger’s Rod stats

The Challenger’s Rod! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lure Speed: 80 percent

Luck: 110 percent

Control: 0.2

Resilience: 30 percent

Max kg: Infinite

Challenger’s Deep full Bestiary

The second complete Bestiary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish Rarity Weather Season Time of Day Bait Frostscale Fangtooth Common Any Winter Day Bagel Cryoskin Common Any Any Any Any Chillshadow Chub Uncommon Clear Any Day Insect Subzero Stargazer Uncommon Any Winter Day Flakes Deep Freeze Devilfish Unusual Rain Autumn Any Squid Iceberg Isopod Rare Windy Winter Night Minnow Cryo Coelacanth Rare Clear Autumn Any Shrimp Polar Prowler Legendary Clear Winter Night Truffle Worm Chillfin Chimaera Mythical Any Winter Night Fish Head Frozen Leviathan Secret Clear Winter Night Truffle Worm

Abyssal Zenith – The third cave layer

The entrance to the Abyssal Zenith is located at (-5375, -7390, 400). Unlike previous layers, getting to this area involves avoiding obstacles, including horizontal tunnels patrolled by large anglerfish. If an anglerfish hits the submarine, the player is thrown backward.

At the end of the tunnel, a large cave made of dark rock appears around coordinates (-13420, -11050, 110). A portal back to Roslit Bay is available at (-13515, -11050, 175), and the Rod of the Zenith, sold for 10,000,000C$, can be found at (-13625, -11035, 355) on the southwest side of the cavern.

To obtain the Deep Upgrade, you’ll need an Angler’s Lantern and your Level 2 Glimmerfin Suit. This Angler’s Lantern is guarded by three large anglerfish in a deep pond. Holding an Orca or The Kraken temporarily puts the anglerfish to sleep, allowing safe retrieval of the lantern. Bringing a Water Bubble or some Advanced Diving Gear is highly recommended to avoid drowning.

An Orca is the more accessible option, found in the Ocean during the Orca Migration event. Locations are marked on the Fish Radar, and a blue arrow path shows the Orcas’ migration route. It’s quite a sight, and the event is announced server-wide, so you won’t easily miss it. A Kraken, on the other hand, requires the completion of all of the areas in Atlantis.

With the Deep Upgrade and Glimmerfin Suit Lvl 3, your final descent can begin.

Rod Of The Zenith stats

Lure Speed: 85 percent

Luck: 145 percent

Control: 0.15

Resilience: 15 percent

Max kg: Infinite

Abyssal Zenith full Bestiary

Fish Rarity Weather Season Time of Day Bait Leviathan Humpback Anglerfish Common Rain Summer Any Worm Titanic Black Seadevil Common Rain Any Night Bagel Colossal Saccopharynx Uncommon Windy Any Any Flakes Abyssal Bearded Seadevil Uncommon Any Winter Any Insect Radiant Triplewart Seadevil Unusual Clear Autumn Any Shrimp Deeplight Footballfish Rare Clear Spring Any Seaweed Infant Giant Seadevil Legendary Clear Autumn Any Truffle Worm Voidglow Ghostfish Legendary Foggy Spring Night Squid Giant Seadevil Mythical Clear Autumn Any Fish Head Crowned Anglerfish Secret Foggy Autumn Night Truffle Worm

The Calm Zone – The final cave layer

Located at (-4145, -11210, 1395), the Calm Zone is the lowest point of Mariana’s Veil. Submarines are no longer used, and all exploration must be done on foot. The rainbow river here contains the last set of fish needed to complete the Calm Zone Bestiary. It’s a bit confusing because there are two sections to The Calm Zone: this one, and one beyond an underwater tunnel. The Bestiary below is specifically for the rainbow river in the first section.

Calm Zone full Bestiary

Rarity Weather Season Time of Day Bait Quartzfin Queenfish Common Clear Summer Day Insect Emerald Elephantnose Uncommon Clear Summer Day Bagel Diamond Discus Uncommon Clear Winter Day Flakes Sapphire Stargazer Unusual Clear Spring None Seaweed Prismatic Parrotfish Rare Clear Spring None Minnow Ruby Rasbora Rare Clear Winter Night Squid Crystal Corydoras Legendary Clear Autumn Night Truffle Worm Shimmering Silverside Mythical Clear Spring Night Truffle Worm Crystallized Seadragon Secret Windy Spring None Shark Head

How to unlock the Veil of the Forsaken

The Veil of the Forsaken is the final area, where the Scylla Boss Fight takes place. To access it, players must solve a series of puzzles, starting in the Calm Zone.

At the south end of the Calm Zone, where the rainbow river ends at (-4305, -11230, 1955), you need to dive underwater and follow the tunnel to the end. Eventually, you’ll resurface in an area with three altars and a large barred gate.

To unlock the gate, three secret fish must be placed in designated slots:

Magma Leviathan from the Volcanic Vents

from the Volcanic Vents Frozen Leviathan from Challenger’s Deep

from Challenger’s Deep Crowned Anglerfish from Abyssal Zenith

Once the gate is open, go through it to the “waiting room“—another area with rainbow waters where you can complete the Veil of the Forsaken Bestiary.

In the new area, you can also find the Ethereal Prism Rod for 15,000,000C$. The coordinates are (-4360, -11175, 3715), and if you’re struggling to see it, it’s on the center island in the middle of the cavern.

But the Bestiary and the Ethereal Prism Rod aren’t the only things in the waiting room. The puzzle to activate the boss fight is here, too. Look for the large chessboard puzzle with four Scylla heads and complete this to unlock a trapdoor that reveals a portal to the boss fight.

To solve the final puzzle, all four statues must be in their correct positions. However, each statue has a new “correct position” every time the puzzle is started. The statue will light up green when it’s in the right place, and you have just one minute to complete the puzzle.

When you’re ready, jump down into the portal to fight Scylla.

Ethereal Prism Rod stats

Lure Speed: 95 percent

Luck: 195 percent

Control: 0.25

Resilience: 40 percent

Max kg: Infinite

Veil of the Forsaken full Bestiary

Name Weather Season Time of Day Bait Hydra Haddock Windy Any Any Insect Serpent Surgeonfish Foggy Any Any Bagel Kraken Koi Clear Any Any Worm Gorgon Grouper Clear Any Any Minnow Siren Sculpin Windy Any Any Squid Cyclone Scorpionfish Rain Any Any Seaweed Typhoon Tailfin Rain Any Any Truffle Worm Twilight Tentaclefish Clear Any Any Truffle Worm

How to beat the Scylla boss

The fight against Scylla can have multiple players at once, making it possible to battle the boss as a group. This is highly recommended, as the fight is designed to be one of the most dangerous encounters in Mariana’s Veil.

Scylla has four heads, each capable of launching a different type of fireball. If you are struck by all four types, you will die instantly and respawn at the chessboard puzzle. To avoid this, move constantly, dodge projectiles, and time your actions carefully.

How to assemble the Crossbow

Scylla is invulnerable to regular attacks, so you need to build a powerful weapon to take it down. Scattered throughout the chamber are the three parts of a large Crossbow, and finding them is the only way to win.

The Crossbow Base is located on the north side of the chamber at (-4345, -11155, 6490) .

is located on the at . The Crossbow Bow can be found on the northeast side near (-4800, -11185, 6610) .

can be found on the near . The Crossbow Arrow is on the northwest side at (-4035, -11185, 6510).

You need to get all three parts while avoiding Scylla’s fireballs. Once collected, return the pieces to the large Crossbow positioned above the entrance at (-4360, -11090, 7140).

After assembling the Crossbow, a cutscene will play, showing you launching a powerful shot that slays Scylla. With that, the boss fight will be complete, and you will permanently unlock access to the Veil of the Forsaken.

After you defeat the Scylla, you will be able to buy the Leviathan’s Fang Rod near the entrance at coordinates (-2300, -11190, 7140) for 1,000,000C$.

Leviathan’s Fang Rod stats

Lure Speed: 70 percent

Luck: 180 percent

Control: 0.1

Resilience: 5 percent

Max kg: Infinite

Now that you’ve completed Mariana’s Veil, you can take part in Scylla Hunts when they are announced on your server. Scylla fish enjoy Shark Head bait, so be sure to have some on you if you attempt to capture one!





Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy