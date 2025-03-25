How to get Kurona in Blue Lock Rivals

Right winger Nanze Kurona, who plays for the German team in Blue Lock, inspired the debut of the Kurona Style in Blue Lock Rivals. The Style has gained some notoriety in the community due to its rarity, playstyle, and bugs in the kit. Here’s an explanation on how to get the Kurona Style and all its abilities in Blue Lock Rivals.

How to unlock Kurona Style in Blue Lock Rivals

You have a six percent chance of getting Kurona for every spin in Blue Lock Rivals. Kurona is an epic rarity character alongside five other characters. Epic rarity Styles have a 30 percent chance of appearing from your spins, with Kurona having a 20 percent chance of appearing as the Epic Style you get. This means, on average, you have a realistic probability of getting Kurona in 15 spins.

Make sure to click on Kurona. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But if you want to increase your odds further, you should highlight Kurona as your targeted Style. Open up the Styles screen and click on the Epic rarity on the right side. Clicking on Kurona will slightly boost the odds of getting her, which is helpful if you’re target spinning just for her.

Make sure you don’t waste your Lucky Spins for Kurona because Lucky Spins only get you units of Legendary rarity and above. Kurona is an Epic rarity character and cannot be acquired via Lucky Spins. If you’re looking to get more spins, be sure to check out the latest Blue Lock Rivals codes.

Kurona Style moves and awakening in Blue Lock Rivals

Kurona Style is ideal for players who prefer teamwork to dominate the game. The abilities are centered around passing the ball quickly and retaining possession without allowing the enemy team any chance of taking it away from you. If you can find a duo Kurona, you can make an unstoppable pair due to a glitched interaction. Here are all the moves and awakenings for the Kurona Style:

One-Two (First base move)

Key : C

: C Cooldown : ≈ Four Seconds

: ≈ Four Seconds Info : Pass to a teammate, and when they receive it, they are forced to pass the ball. Gain I-frames. Get a speed buff when passing the ball, lasting until you get the ball back. The ball cannot be stolen during either pass.

:

Shark Steal (Second base move)

Key : V

: V Cooldown : ≈ 50 Seconds

: ≈ 50 Seconds Info : Dash forward, stealing the ball while pushing the enemy into the ground.

:

Planet Hotline(First Awakening Move)

Key : B

: B Info : A cutscene appears where two players pass the ball back and forth in a cosmic area four times. After the fourth pass, PLANET HOTLINE activates with the words bolded on your screen. This move is currently bugged and unusable for many players.

:

One-two is one of the only moves in the game where you can force your teammate to pass the ball back to you. You can also use Planet Hotline to completely refresh the cooldown for One-two. Kurona Style also has a glitch where two players using the One-Two ability will cause the ball to teleport between them from any distance, leading to easy goals. But this can also cause the ball to glitch out, so be cautious when using this Kurona Style tech.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Kurona Style in Blue Lock Rivals and its abilities.

