the full guide on getting the drive world mega token
Vroom vroom. Image via Roblox
Category:
Roblox

How to get Drive World Mega Token in The Hunt Mega Edition

May the roads be in your favor!
Image of Relja Bojovic
Relja Bojovic
|

Published: Mar 22, 2025 07:42 am

Lo and behold, Mega Token No. 22 has finally been found and make sure you have the previous MTs. And I have to say that I was very pleased with how well the game mechanics were utilized to create a fun challenge. It’s not too easy, but it’s also not an hour-long snoozefest. Enough dilly-dallying, the clock is ticking and you need to learn how to get the Drive World Mega Token in The Hunt ASAP. A million is on the line, remember? 

Table of contents

How to get The Hunt Mega Token in Drive World

Before Drive World, you’ll need the Pet Simulator 99 Mega Token. Drive World has a knack for slightly challenging, but overall fulfilling missions. This one is no different. You don’t need too much experience. In fact, having played the game before is not even a requirement. Just follow these steps, and you’ll get the Drive World Mega Token before you can say “damn aliens”:

Teleport to Oceanside Obby, at the bottom left of the map. You don’t have to drive–just click on the green marker representing the location and you’ll pop up there. 

location of the starting point for the drive world mega token quest
It’s at the very bottom, on the left. Image via Roblox

Reach the UFO crash site directly behind the spawn point. It’s impossible to miss, since it’s, you know a giant flying saucer that’s on fire. 

the first UFO crash site
A bit of X-Files won’t hurt anyone. Image via Roblox

Go to the ball right of the crash site. As soon as you reach it, a bigger, interactable ball will appear. I’m sorry to say it, but your job now is to roleplay as Sisyphus and push the ball up the hill, all the way to this marker in the Desert area. 

  • the location where you need to deposit the ball (on the map)
    Yup, it’s aaaaall the way there. Image via Roblox
  • the ball right of the crash site
    We’re getting all Sisyphean in here. Image via Roblox
  • push the ball up the hill to get the drive quest mega token
    Keep on pushin. Image via Roblox
  • push the ball and deposit it here to get the drive quest mega token
    Can’t miss it. Image via Roblox

Push the ball into the slot next to the purple keypad and gate. Once you’re done, you’re supposed to look for FOUR of the symbols on the keyboard, scattered across the map. 

While the last part is where it gets easy, it can still be a bit annoying to look for all the keypad symbols throughout the map. Don’t worry, because I got you covered. Keep on reading to find out how to get the Drive World Mega Token in just a few easy teleports.  

How to find the keypad symbols for the Drive World Mega Token quest

map with all the UFO crash sites for the drive world mega token quest
No need to drive around. Image via Roblox

Above, you’ll find the map with all the symbol locations marked. The good news is that they’re all UFO crash sites located right by a portal to a race, just like the Oceanside Obby you ported to at the beginning of the quest. Now, it’s worth mentioning that the symbols are different for every player, but the locations are the same. 

If you don’t want to teleport back and forth, I’d advise you to take screenshots of each symbol and name them in the order they need to be entered. There are only four of them, so you don’t need to despair or look for them endlessly.

keypad for entering the drive world mega token quest symbols
Don’t get sloppy. Image via Roblox

Once you’re done with everything, all you need is to enter the symbols onto the keypad in the right order. You can do so by jumping all over the thing, but be careful not to accidentally jump on the wrong symbol. Each correct symbol will be marked as green. As for brute-forcing it with only three symbols and guessing the fourth, I’m not sure. Why waste time? Regardless, once you get the right combination, the door will unlock and the Mega Token is yours. GG!

the drive world mega token unlocked
Get it while it’s still hot. Image via Roblox

If you want to stay in the game and make the most out of The Hunt event, stay peeled to our full The Hunt Mega Token list and get the latest updates about new finds and breakthroughs. May the best gamer win. 

