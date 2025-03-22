How to Get Untitled Boxing Game Mega Token in The Hunt Mega Edition [HUNT]

Before your hunt for this Mega Token can begin, you will first have to acquire the previous token, which is in the game Drive World. You will also need to finish the tutorial in Untitled Boxing Game to learn how to fight, as this token requires a Boss Fight to get. Once you do all that, follow our guide on how to get the Untitled Boxing Game Mega Token in The Hunt Mega Edition.

Recommended Videos

How to get The Hunt Mega Token in Untitled Boxing Game

Once you have collected all the previous Mega Tokens we mentioned above, open Untitled Boxing Game. From the Spawn Area, look forward and see a boxing ring at the end of the path. You will see a titled scoreboard on which you need to climb. Once on it, you will see a rope. Climb it until you reach a platform and prepare to start. The entire Untitled Boxing Game Mega Token quest takes between 30-40 minutes, and here is a step-by-step.

Image by DotEsports

Untitled Boxing Game Mega Token hacking puzzle

Once you are on the platform, you will see a terminal in front of you. Activating it starts a puzzle minigame. You will be presented with words, colors specifically, and you will have two choices: Right or Wrong. The word will be color-coded, and you have to see if the word and the color align. Follow these steps to move on to the next challenge:

Climb the Rope on the scoreboard in the spawn area.

on the scoreboard in the spawn area. Reach the platform on the top.

on the top. Find and activate the Terminal on the floating platform.

on the floating platform. Match the correct word and color . (The word RED must be the color red.)

. (The word RED must be the color red.) Upon finishing this, you will receive the GAME IS HACKED notification and get Infinite Stamina.

notification and get Infinite Stamina. Fall back down to the Spawn Area and go behind the scoreboard.

and go behind the scoreboard. Click 1 to equip the boxing gloves . Then, rapidly click Space to effectively fly off the edge of the spawn.

. Then, rapidly click to effectively fly off the edge of the spawn. Keep clicking Space until you get to the end, where you get disconnected from the game and see flashing messages.

Untitled Boxing Game Mega Token Obby guide

Once you have been reconnected, you will find yourself on a platform. In front of you, you will see an obby of small squares. Here is the guide for beating it:

Follow the obby of the little squares until you reach the end. Be careful, as they become invisible when you jump up.

when you jump up. After the jumping obby, you will find a path surrounded by a red zone . Walk the path slowly without touching the red zone. Once done, jump on the gray platform at the end.

. Walk the path slowly without touching the red zone. Once done, jump on the gray platform at the end. The next obby is a thin path that is easy to fall off of. Follow the path in this order: right, 2nd left, left, left, left, right, right, right, right . At the end of the last road, you will come to a dead end. Go back to the last Right turn, and you will see a platform that you need to jump to.

. At the end of the last road, you will come to a dead end. Go back to the last Right turn, and you will see a that you need to jump to. Follow the path until you reach another platform and jump to it.

and jump to it. Jump on the bouncing platforms and go up until you reach a new solid platform.

and go up until you reach a new solid platform. Once you are on the top, you will have to do another Color Puzzle , with less time.

, with less time. Once that is done, fall down. You will find yourself in a zone with big red walls .

. Spam the Space button and go between the walls without touching them to reach the end.

button and go between the walls without touching them to reach the end. Once at the end, hold E on the purple smoke to enter a new zone.

Untitled Boxing Game Mega Token boss fight guide

When you enter the new area after clicking on the purple smoke, you will land in the Void. An endless area with nothing in it except a Mega Token in the distance. Here are the steps on how to finish this Mega Token quest:

Once you land in the Void , look around and find the Mega Token .

, look around and find the . Go to it and hold the E button to take it.

button to take it. Upon taking it, a boss fight will start. The enemy is ?????? from the Void Clan .

from the . He has three lives, so be careful when fighting him. Use the normal tactic of light and heavy punches to take him down.

Once you take him down, you will receive your Mega Token at last.

at last. Enjoy!

That is all for our Untitled Boxing Game Mega Token Guide. Next up is the one for It Girl.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy