Gym League character is standing in the gym
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Roblox

Gym League codes

Burn that fat… with codes.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 02:52 pm

Are you ready to get fit and build some mass… in a Roblox game? Then Gym League is the right game for you. Just like the best Roblox games out there, you need to grind, and this gets easier if you use some codes.

Gym League is all about building your Roblox character’s muscles. You do this by repeatedly clicking or tapping on the screen. Naturally, this can get boring, but the game has items to speed up this process. These items boost how much you gain per click. You can get a bunch of these items by using some of these codes.

Here are all the codes for Gym League.

All codes in Gym League

Roblox Gym League character is bench pressing
Click harder! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Updated for June 2024

The great thing about codes in Roblox Gym League is that you don’t have to level up or progress to a certain point to enter them. You can use each of these codes as soon as you log into the game for the very first time.

CodeReward
5KLikes1,000 Cash
10KLikesFive Aura and one Pose reroll
1MVisitsA few Power-Ups
SORRYThree Mega Potions
release100 Cash

How to redeem codes in Gym League

Redeeming codes in Gym League is easy. Log into the game and look for the small “Codes” button on the right-hand side of the screen, just under the “Gym” button. Click here, and a new window will open where you can enter each of the codes.

Most of the items redeemed will appear on the hot bar at the bottom of the screen.

Author
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.