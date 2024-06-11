Gym League codes

Are you ready to get fit and build some mass… in a Roblox game? Then Gym League is the right game for you. Just like the best Roblox games out there, you need to grind, and this gets easier if you use some codes.

Gym League is all about building your Roblox character’s muscles. You do this by repeatedly clicking or tapping on the screen. Naturally, this can get boring, but the game has items to speed up this process. These items boost how much you gain per click. You can get a bunch of these items by using some of these codes.

Here are all the codes for Gym League.

All codes in Gym League

Click harder! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Updated for June 2024

The great thing about codes in Roblox Gym League is that you don’t have to level up or progress to a certain point to enter them. You can use each of these codes as soon as you log into the game for the very first time.

Code Reward 5KLikes 1,000 Cash 10KLikes Five Aura and one Pose reroll 1MVisits A few Power-Ups SORRY Three Mega Potions release 100 Cash

How to redeem codes in Gym League

It’s under the “Gym” button. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enter your code here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Redeeming codes in Gym League is easy. Log into the game and look for the small “Codes” button on the right-hand side of the screen, just under the “Gym” button. Click here, and a new window will open where you can enter each of the codes.

Most of the items redeemed will appear on the hot bar at the bottom of the screen.

