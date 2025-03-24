How to get Rod of Time and Hourglass Boat in Fisch

The latest update to Fisch in Roblox launched the new Cursed Storm event and the AFK mode, which allows players to get the Rod of Time and the Hourglass Boat. You can craft these items and you basically have to do nothing to make them.

AFK mode in Fisch, explained

Are you a lucky person? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t need to go far to find the Rod of Time and the Hourglass Boat, but you’ll need to spend time in the AFK mode. The rod and the boat are on the small island next to Moosewood Island where you can enter AFK mode. The island has purple crystals coming out of a mine entrance, so there is no mistaking it.

To get the AFK rewards in Fisch, you just have to enter the mine and stay there for as long as you can to get all the necessary items to build both items. This mode grants rewards to players every minute. The rewards include the items needed to craft both the Rod of Time and the Hourglass boat as well as C$ and other items.

It all depends on your luck, but you can buy Luck Boosts to speed up the process of getting all the items you need or get extra luck by inviting up to five friends. Every 15 minutes you spend in AFK mode, you gain 10 percent Luck for free, stacking a max of five times. The longer you stay, the more luck you can accumulate.

How to craft the Rod of Time in Fisch

You just need to remain AFK to get the items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rod of Time is on the left side of the mine entrance. You’ll need one of each of these items from AFK mode:

Sand of Time

Timeless Threading

Ethereal Glass

Mythical Essence

1000-year-old Wood

Once you get these items, you just have to hold “E” in front of the rod to build it. Since it’s a free-to-get rod, its stats aren’t that great, but it can withstand some heavy fish. It has the same states as the Auric Rod and is very similar to the Riptide Rod.

Rod of Time stats

Lure Speed : 20 percent

: 20 percent Luck : 25 percent

: 25 percent Control : 0.05

: 0.05 Resilence : 20 percent

: 20 percent Max Weight: 2500Kg

How to craft the Hourglass Boat in Fisch

A fast boat for beginners. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hourglass Boat is on the right side of the island parked in the water. Like the Rod of Time, you’ll need these items from the AFK mode:

2 1000-Year-Old Wood

Hourglass Hull

Eternal Fuel

Mythical Essence

This is a great boat for beginner players. It’s a bit faster than the Luxury Speedboat and a bit slower than the Jetski, but it won’t cost you 20,000 or 50,000 C$ to get it. You’ll just need patience and luck.

Hourglass Boat stats

Speed: 165S/ps

165S/ps Steering: 60

60 Acceleration: 0.25

