Ultimate Hunters Weapons and Skills tier list – Roblox

Hunters is an exciting Roblox experience made for the ultimate digital warriors and spell casters looking for a thrilling solo leveling adventure. Our Weapons and Skills tier lists for Hunters will give you a heads up before you take on waves and waves of fierce enemies.

Hunters Weapons tier

Brain over brawn, in all scenarios. Image by Dot Esports

This is perhaps the easiest tier list in the world since the weapons offer different powers and combat approaches. This is not to say that playing with Greatsword or a single Dagger can’t be fun, but in reality, it requires a lot of patience, skill, and time, rendering such weapons obsolete in the face of the almighty Staff.

“And for the main course, we have Flambéed chops.” Image by Dot Esports

S-tier

Weapon name Features Why S-tier? In addition to regular melee attacks, the Staff is the only weapon in the game with a range attack and solid AoE damage. It also provides much-needed healing, which can have a tremendous effect, provided a high Intelligence score backs it. Staff is an S-tier because it is the most potent weapon in the game, period. It provides massive long-range damage to multiple targets and a solid healing boost.

A-tier

Weapon name Features Why A-tier? Dual Daggers inflict the least damage per hit, but the sheer attack speed, combined with double attacks, easily solves the damage-dealing problem. Sadly, this weapon can only be obtained in the Shop, at 399 Robux per spin, which is pretty hefty. Dual Daggers are an A-tier due to their incredible attack speed and the amount of damage they can inflict at close range. They are quite deadly when combined with Dagger skills and a high Speed ability.

B-tier

Weapon name Features Why B-tier? A single Dagger deals the least damage, but it’s also the fastest weapon in the game. Only applicable to players looking for a constant hit-and-run combat style. Dagger is a B-tier weapon because its great speed isn’t matched with equally devastating damage. A solid choice for beginners interested in characters built on speed. The sword is your default weapon in Hunters. It deals an average amount of damage with mediocre speed. It can be deployed successfully, but it requires a skilled player. Sword is a B-tier weapon for its overall balance. Before you choose your definitive fighting style, it is a perfect beginner’s weapon.

C-tier

Weapon name Features Why C-tier? The Greatsword is the most powerful weapon damage-wise, but it is so slow and easy to interrupt that it makes no sense to normal players. Reserved for the most skilled knights in the game only. Greatsword is a C-tier weapon in Hunters for its incredibly slow attacks that are easy to interrupt by foes. Also, both Greatsword Skills offer no utilities or special powers and/or moves, just more damage.

As you can see, there are three types of builds in Hunters: Strength (Warrior with swords), Speed (Rogue with daggers), and Intelligence (Wizard with staves). At this point, the spellcaster is superior to the other two builds right off the bat, and we advise you to play with swords and daggers only if you truly like that combat style. Otherwise, you will be annoyed to death before enemies get to you.

Hunters Skills tier list

Skills roll the same way as weapons do. Image by Dot Esports

Similar to weapons and armor, you get your Skills by rolling the gacha. Skills don’t have a rarity index, so the same Skills can have a higher or lower damage output. You can equip the same skill to multiple hotbars, but that won’t help since they all share the same cooldown. So, always equip one of each skill with the highest DMG to your weapons.

S-tier

Skill name Features Why S-tier? It seems unfair, but the Staff has both S-tier skills. You can recover many hit points with a Healing skill and a high Intelligence score. Fireball is an S-tier for one simple reason: It deals excellent long-range damage on multiple targets, paired with a reasonable cooling period. Good players can use it to clear dungeons without a single hit taken. Fireball is an S-tier for one simple reason: It deals excellent long-range damage on multiple targets, paired with a reasonable cooling period. Good players can use it to clear dungeons without a single It seemsaken. Heal is an S-tier since no other skills can recover your health. The cooling time is longer than Fireball’s, but the amount of healing makes up for the slow regeneration.

A-tier

Skill name Features Why A-tier? Execution enables players to rush, stab the opponent, and back away immediately. Ideal for skirmishers and hit-and-run tactics. Execution is an A-tier skill for several reasons: it offers a reliable speed build and is the best attack versus those pesky spell casters. Contrary to Execution, Dagger Stab is what you use against masses of soldiers. This is your only way to clear the path against many foes with daggers alone. Dagger Stab is an A-tier for its ability to eliminate many enemies in your path, but it’s not as effective as Fireball, and it’s a close-range weapon.

B-tier

Skill name Features Why B-tier? With the Barrage skill, you inflict massive damage to all enemies in a straight line. It can be quite lethal, but sometimes it can be difficult to deploy successfully. Barrage is a B-tier skill because it stands right in the middle of the road. From damage and speed to usability and cooling period, it is a mediocre attack requiring a degree of skill. Sword Thrust is an emulation of your regular sword attack, albeit with more damage inflicted. Sword Thrust is a B-tier skill due to its average performance in all combat scenarios. This would be an A-tier skill if it had a significantly shorter cooling period.

C-tier

Skill name Features Why C-tier? The Vertical Slash works like a Barrage with a regular Sword, but the damage output is significantly higher. Vertical Slash is a C-tier skill despite its ultra-high damage output simply because it is too damn slow to engage and easily interrupted. We advise you to skip the Greatsword entirely until an update buffs it up a little. Horizontal Slash looks epic and hurts just the same, but has no additional utility or movement effect. We like to use it, but it requires a lot of planning, patience, and moving around, prolonging the game even for the best of players. Horizontal Slash is a C-tier because it creates visual havoc and tons of damage, but nothing more, and it is super-slow to use. With an addition of AoE damage over time, or some ragdolling, this would easily be an A-tier skill.

Congrats, you have mastered our guide on all Weapons and Skills tier lists in Hunters. But this is far from enough to blast your way through the Hunters’ Dungeons, so check out our fresh Hunters codes, claim them, and then hunt for Mythic items.

