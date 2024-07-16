Image Credit: Bethesda
Tower Heroes codes (July 2024)

Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 06:29 am

Tower Heroes is an adorable game inside of Roblox that lets you play by yourself or with friends in a Bloons TD-style Tower Defense game, which has you surviving waves of enemies to see how far you can get.

Like with many Roblox games, Tower Heroes has its fair share of codes that give you some lovely items, skins, and extra content to make the most out of the mode compared to when you were playing entirely for free.

All working Roblox Tower Heroes codes

tower heroes roblox key art
Codes aplenty. Image via Roblox

Codes in Tower Heroes unlock unique rewards to help you in-game, including in-game currency like coins, skins for your character, or even pets and followers. The game adds more over time to coincide with seasonal holidays or milestones, so check back monthly to get any news you might have missed.

  • BDAY_400M – 50 coins and some extra goodies.
  • 2020VISION – A Skin
  • CAKEHEROES – Pets
  • PixelBit – 20 Coins
  • CubeCavern – A Skin
  • HEROESXBOX – Xbox Skin
  • pizzatime – A Skin and Sticker
  • EGGHUNT2024 – easter sticker

How to redeem Roblox Tower Heroes codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Tower Heroes, you can enter a few simple steps to get your rewards.

  1. Load up Roblox and enter Tower Heroes game mode.
  2. On the left of your screen is a Roblox Logo. Clicking it opens up the codes screen.
  3. Input your code into the window that pops up, and then click redeem.
  4. So long as you have put the code in correctly, you should get your goodies right away.

Like all codes in Roblox, each one is case-sensitive, so copying and pasting the codes as they appear is vital to getting the rewards they offer. Some codes might also expire pretty quickly, but we will endeavor to replace them as soon as possible.

