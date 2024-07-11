Highway Legends codes (July 2024)

If you want to get a sweet and fast ride for Roblox’s Highway Legends, we have some codes for you to get some cash quickly.

Roblox’s Highway Legends allows you to cherish the adrenaline-fueled supercars and race your friends with your ride. Buying these cars is expensive, and it can take a long time before you can get your hands on a decent car and buy it from the Dealership.

The developer has hidden various codes inside the game with the latest update, and we’re going to save you the trouble of finding them yourself so you can easily get your hands on some quick cash to buy your dream car. Here is everything you need to know about Roblox Highway Legends codes.

All Roblox Highway Legends codes (working)

How about a calming long drive? Image via Osddxx

Here is a list of all the working Roblox Highway Legends codes:

cash — $15K

— $15K dealershipcode — $15K

— $15K hiddenfountain — $15K

— $15K hiddenforest — $15K

— $15K grassarea —$20K

—$20K 1mvisits — $25K

— $25K zakicash —$35K

—$35K behindgarage — $35K

— $35K parkinglotgap — $40K

— $40K holeinthemap— $60K

How to redeem Highway Legends codes in Roblox

Time to stock up on some cash! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem Highway Legends codes in Roblox, click on the Twitter Bird icon on the left side of your screen, enter the code, and select Redeem. You should see the cash added to your total money.

Keep in mind that the codes are case-sensitive, and you should not put any space between the words. We’d recommend you copy and paste the codes and drop them in the game to redeem them without any problem. Also, if the codes expire, you should join the game’s Discord server and interact with the community to stay up-to-date with the latest codes and save up your cash for buying your car in the game.

