The 20th Mega Token in Roblox the Hunt Mega Edition, is in Tower Defense Simulator. We braved through SpongeBob Tower Defense, and now it’s time for a more serious game (not really). Thankfully, this one is pretty easy, and as long as you have a basic understanding of how tower defense games work, you should have this one in the bag. Here’s How to get Tower Defense Simulator Mega Token in The Hunt Mega Edition.

Recommended Videos

Tower Defense Simulator Mega Token guide

Pick the Mega Difficulty. Screenshot by Dot Esports Spooky! Screenshot by Dot Esports Go here to enter the code. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head for the events gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Obviously, the first thing you need is to get the previous Mega Tokens, including the Regretevator Mega Token (we really liked that one). If you have the token, enter Tower Defense Simulator.

From the main hub, walk over to the Crates section. Climb the stairs and interact with the big military computer. This is actually where you enter promotional codes. Enter the code: “REDCLIFF FALLS” (the caps aren’t necessary). If you enter the code correctly, you’ll get a message on the screen saying: “The Deathwalker awaits…” Pretty spooky, right? Don’t let that scare you because you’ll likely get this token in one go.

Head over to the Event section of the main hub, go through the giant metal door, and step through the portal. From there, head to the mounted robot statue, and you’ll get the option to choose your difficulty. The difficulty MUST BE “Mega”. As for the Match Type, we recommend you pick Solo, and your game will begin.

How to get The Hunt Mega Token in Tower Defense Simulator

To get the Mega Token, you need to survive 20 waves of incoming enemies and defeat the Deathwalker at the very end. This takes about 30 minutes.

Pick the Fortress loadout. Screenshot by Dot Esports Focus units around here. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Deathwalker has no chance. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sweet, sweet victory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the match begins, you’ll get to choose one of three loadouts. It doesn’t really matter what you pick, but we recommend the Fortress Loadout because of those sweet tanks. From here, just play through the 20 waves as you normally would. Here are some tips, in case you need them:

Minigun Units are your bread and butter . Place them in the second circular area (see image) and just let them do their magic.

. Place them in the (see image) and just let them do their magic. Start building Military Bases as soon as you can from the area. These will spawn vehicles (tanks) that will go from the end of the path to the beginning and destroy anything they come across. They are amazing at it. You can only place five, but once you upgrade them, they are absolutely OP.

from the area. These will spawn vehicles (tanks) that will go from the end of the path to the beginning and destroy anything they come across. They are amazing at it. You can only place five, but once you upgrade them, they are absolutely OP. Tactically place your Cryo units . These guys freeze enemies . You don’t need to cramp them up as much as the Minigun units, but make sure they cover a decent amount of areas so they can slow down enemies.

. These guys . You don’t need to cramp them up as much as the Minigun units, but make sure they cover a decent amount of areas so they can slow down enemies. Place a few Crook Bosses to reveal hidden enemies. These guys do a ton of damage but their main purpose is to reveal invisible enemies. You don’t need a lot; just make sure you have one or two covering a wide area.

Follow these rules, keep upgrading your units (especially Military Bases) and by the time the Deathwalker spawns, you should have more than enough units to prevent him from reaching half of the path. If you are still confused, take a look at our images and just copy us (don’t worry, we won’t mind).

That’s all there is to it. Have fun with Tower Defense Simulator. Next up is the Pet Simulator 99 Mega Token.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy