After you finish the Tower Defense Simulator Mega Token, the next one is in Pet Simulator 99. It’s a confusing quest but with our step-by-step guide you’ll be able to get the token in no time. Here’s how to get Pet Simulator 99 Mega Token in The Hunt Mega Edition.

How to get The Hunt Mega Token in Pet Simulator 99

Complete any 2+ level raid for the key – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Approach and click on the house – Screenshot by Dot Esports

The secret code – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Empty at first but the puzzle spawns the pot – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before going for the Pet Simulator 99 MT quest, make sure to have all the previous Mega Tokens, including the Tower Defense Simulator one. Once you do, follow this walkthrough:

Go into Pet Simulator 99.

Head into the green four-leaf-clover event area .

. Start a Raid on any 2+ level and complete it by reaching the final chest room and going through the yellow door to get the Mystery Lucky Raid key.

and complete it by reaching the final chest room and going through the yellow door to get the Mystery Lucky Raid key. Once you have the key, create a new Raid on any 2+ level and complete it but don’t leave the Raid since this is where we complete the Mega Token quest.

since this is where we complete the Mega Token quest. Instead, turn around in the final chest room and go back to a room with the little houses .

. Approach and click on the door of the first little house on the left when entering from the blue room until a message prompt opens up where you need to type in “knock knock” to enter.

when entering from the blue room until a message prompt opens up where you need to type in “knock knock” to enter. Inside you’ll find a golden room, which is the beginning of our Mega Token quest and now we have to spawn the Mega Token pot of gold here so follow our guide below.

Pet Simulator 99 Mega Token Puzzle Guide

Click them only once – Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’re not lucky enough yet – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Click on every planted clover in the entire raid – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re in the golden room, the platform will be empty so head out and follow these steps to spawn the pot of gold:

Head out of the golden room and go to the blue room with the glowing symbols on the walls.

on the walls. You’ll have to click the symbols that look like letters as in the screenshot above and spell the word “G U N T E R” but note that there’s no click indicator so just click it only once to count.

as in the screenshot above and spell the word but note that there’s no click indicator so just click it only once to count. Once you’re done, go back to the little houses room and the golden room to find a pot of gold .

. Click it and the message will say “You aren’t lucky enough yet!”.

and the message will say “You aren’t lucky enough yet!”. Now you’ll have to go outside and click on every individual planted shamrock/clover in all rooms in the entire Raid (You don’t have to click on the symbol clovers, just the planted ones and there’s no click indicator so make sure to click multiple times just to be sure).

(You don’t have to click on the symbol clovers, just the planted ones and there’s no click indicator so make sure to click multiple times just to be sure). Once you click on all clovers/shamrocks go back to the little houses room and enter the golden room and click on the pot of gold to score the Mega Token in Pet Simulator 99.

That’s it for our guide on how to get The Hunt Mega Token in Pet Simulator 99. The next one is for Drive World so be sure to check out our guide.

