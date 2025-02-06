Smashdle answers today (February 2025)

Updated Feb. 6, 2025: We added new daily answers.

If you are a true Smash Bros player, that would mean you know the exact frame data of every character, but do you know the basics like their name or even their silhouette? Well you can test your knowledge every day with a new character in Smashdle.

If you are struggling with solving the daily Smashdle and want to keep your streak going, you can scroll down and find the answers to every category. The days of getting embarrassed about not knowing every kirby transformation are behind you. For more answers to daily gaming quizzes, you can check out our Loldle answers.

Smashdle answers for February 6

Classic : Luigi

: Luigi Final Smash : Terry

: Terry Kirby : R.O.B

: R.O.B Emoji : Incineroar

: Incineroar Silhouette: Steve

What is Smashdle?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Smashdle is a daily quiz game that tests your knowledge on the famous Nintendo series Super Smash Bros. There are new questions every day so be sure to visit every day to keep your streak going. Smashdle is segmented in several categories such as:

Classic —Guess the character based on general information about the,.

—Guess the character based on general information about the,. The Final Smash Category —Guess the character based on their final smash animation.

—Guess the character based on their final smash animation. The Kirby Category —Guess the character that Kirby swallowed.

—Guess the character that Kirby swallowed. The Emoji Category —Guess the character based on several emojis.

—Guess the character based on several emojis. The Silhouette Category—Guess the character based on their silhouette.

